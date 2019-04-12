FIMBank : Annual General Meeting - Agenda (FIM275)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank") pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules 5.16 et seq.

Quote

FIMBank announces that its Annual General Meeting is being convened at Hilton Malta, Portomaso Suite, St. Julian's, Malta on Tuesday 7 May 2019 at 6.00 p.m., to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the following Resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.Accounts

That the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2018, together with the Report of the Directors, the Corporate Government Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Report of the Auditors thereon, be received and approved.

2.Auditors

That the appointment of KPMG Registered Auditors as auditors be approved, and that the Board of Directors be hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.

3.Maximum Aggregate Emoluments of Directors (2019)

That the maximum aggregate emoluments of the Directors for the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2019 be fixed at USD 450,000 (2018: USD 450,000).

4.Election of Directors

That the persons listed below, all being eligible, have signified their willingness to be appointed as Directors. All of the following nominees will be automatically elected Directors of the Company, subject to any applicable regulatory approvals:

1.John C. Grech

2.Masaud M. J. Hayat

3.Majed Essa Ahmed Al-Ajeel

4.Adrian Alejandro Gostuski

5.Rabih Soukarieh

6.Mohamed Fekih Ahmed

7.Rogers David LeBaron

8.Osama Talat Al-Ghoussein

9.Hussain Abdul Aziz Lalani

10.Edmond Brincat

11.Geraldine Schembri