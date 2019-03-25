FIMBank : Preliminary Statement of Annual Results for Financial Year ended 31 December 2018 (FIM274)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank") pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules 5.16 and 5.54:

The Board of Directors of FIMBank met in Malta on 23 March 2019 to approve the Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. A preliminary Statement of Results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 is attached to this Company Announcement and has been made available for public viewing on the Company's website at www.fimbank.com.

The Board of Directors resolved that the Consolidated Audited Financial Statements be submitted for approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held in Malta on 7 May 2019. At the General meeting, the Board of Directors will not be recommending a dividend, however, subject to the Regulator's approval, the Board will be recommending a 1 for 30 Bonus Issue of Ordinary Shares by way of capitalisation of the Share Premium Account.

Shareholders on the Register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange on 7 April 2019 (the 'Record Date'), will be entitled to receive notice of the Annual General Meeting and the Bonus Issue.

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary

25 March 2019

FIMBank p.l.c.

Preliminary statement of annual results

For the year ended 31 December 2018

General

The Preliminary Statement of Annual Results is published in terms of Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules 5.16 and 5.54.

The Financial Statements refer to the consolidated

The Egyptian Company for Factoring S.A.E.

IM

Property Investment Limited. Coverage is also given to the equity-accounted investee

Review of performance

The financial year 2018 was a period in which FIMBank continued strengthening its core fundamentals, realising success in key business areas and realigning its business model to the longer-term strategy set out in earlier years. The first half of the year was characterised by the USD105 million new equity injected via a Rights Issue, allowing the strengthening of the capital base and unlocking potential for growth. The operating performance of the Group reflects this strategic development as well as the outcome of actions and initiatives taken over the past years in business origination, asset and liability management, risk management and costs. With continued volatility in the developed and emerging markets arising from both economic and political turbulence, asset origination - growing the diversified portfolio across the different products and geographies in which the Group operates. A more efficient management of the balance sheet has also generated higher yields and lowered cost of funds, with the increase in asset levels contributing to an improvement in core operating revenues when compared to last year. In the latter part of the year, the Group managed a number of non-performing exposures that necessitated an increase in impairment allowances, whilst registering continuing successes in recovering legacy delinquent loans across various portfolios within the Group. Complimenting this were measures in reducing the Group complexity and divestitures of strategic investments, which taken together with ongoing cost management programmes have improved cost/income ratios both in absolute and relative terms.

During the period under review, the Bank experienced growth mainly in commodity trade finance, factoring, local real estate financing and shipping businesses. Together with a more proactive treasury and cash management functions the Bank was able to optimise its funding structures and liquidity needs, growing its vital correspondent banking relationships and sustaining an adequate level of net margins through continued evaluation of the asset/liability management processes. The Bank also recorded a higher level of impairment charges compared to prior years on a number of non-performing exposures in the commodity trade finance portfolio, for which resolution and recovery efforts are underway.

Across the Group, LFC reported a record profit year since being acquired by FIMBank in 2003, growing its portfolio in a sustained way and exploiting its ability to churn its assets on the secondary market. LFC was also successful in sourcing wholesale third party funding from outside the Group. Despite political uncertainty in key markets in which LFC operates, in 2018 LFC had a strong operating performance, reporting superior level of revenues and margins and a higher ratio of revenue growth compared to costs. During the year, LFC also fully recovered a significant legacy non-performing asset on which credit losses were taken in prior years with a direct positive impact on the yearly profitability.

India Factoring also grew during the year, albeit at a slower pace compared to other Group businesses. During 2018 the company continued executing a strategy to diversify its product offering within the factoring suite of products and by expanding its international business servicing export trade routes out of India. The operating results of the company were satisfactory with a consistent high return on risk assets and persistent cost management in the various offices operating in the country. The yearly performance was negatively impacted by additional impairments required to be taken on two non-performing clients for which recovery efforts are underway.

Egypt Factors returned the first full year profit since the acquisition of the company by the Group in 2016. Upon acquisition, the company was recapitalised and key senior management changes were made entrusted to implement a growth strategy within the domestic and export markets for Egypt-based customers. In 2018, Egypt Factors grew its portfolio beyond break-even point, and backed by recoveries on legacy loans, the company returned a profit for the year.

Consistent with Group strategy for subsidiaries, the 51% investment held by FIMBank in Latam Factors (Chile) was sold in the second half of the year, and Brasilfactors (Brazil) remains classified as a non-current asset held-for-sale. These decisions to exit businesses whose operating models and structures are not complementary to those of FIMBank.

In the beginning of the year the Group implemented the IFRS 9 accounting standard, with the new requirements impacting the classification and measurement of particular financial assets, as well as the introduction of new impairment methodologies for a significant portion of the assets at the beginning of the year in recognising the impact

of additional impairments.

Statement of profit or loss

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group registered a profit of USD10.2 million compared to a profit of USD7.7 million in 2017. Group earnings per share stood at US cents 2.30 (2017: US cents 2.40). The results for the year under review are summarised in the table below which should be read in conjunction with the explanatory commentary that follows:

Group

2018 2017 Movement USD USD USD Net interest income 31,198,703 24,929,013 6,269,690 Net fee and commission income 17,645,824 18,515,479 (869,655) Dividend income 7,660,271 5,997,942 1,662,329 Net results from foreign currency operations 1,293,996 (1,745,004) 3,039,000 Other operating income 911,206 1,135,085 (223,879) Net operating income 58,710,000 48,832,515 9,877,485 Operating expenses (37,576,677) (42,287,932) 4,711,255 Net operating results 21,133,323 6,544,583 14,588,740 Net impairment (losses)/gains (13,283,010) 2,297,034 (15,580,044) Net results from trading assets and other financial instruments 5,982,890 45,787 5,937,103 Share of results of equity-accounted investees 238,634 8,893 229,741 Loss upon disposal of equity-accounted investee (2,062,937) - (2,062,937) Net result upon loss of control of subsidiary undertaking - (656,661) 656,661 Fair value gain from investment property 984,951 3,444,802 (2,459,851) Profit before tax 12,993,851 11,684,438 1,309,413 Loss on discontinued operations - (3,395,976) 3,395,976 Taxation (2,790,218) (561,767) (2,228,451) Profit for the period 10,203,633 7,726,695 2,476,938

For the year under review, net operating results, that is operating income less operating costs, more than tripled from USD6.5 million to USD21.1 million, as the Group improved its revenues by USD9.9 million and reduced its costs by USD4.7 million.

Net interest, net fees and dividend income combined together increased by 14%, from USD49.4m to USD56.5m. These revenues were generated on the back of both higher asset levels as well as improved margins. The achievement of higher asset levels was possible following the Rights Issue which unlocked room for further growth, whilst still maintaining capital ratios comfortably above regulatory minima. Concurrently the Group ensured that asset growth was achieved in those portfolios with superior risk-reward metrics in terms of yields, tenor and ability to churn.

Likewise, the Group reduced its cost of funds by being more selective in choosing the most efficient funding sources, by managing its asset/liability composition and also as a result of the repayment of the subordinated loan as part of the Rights Issue. In 2018 net operating income was also positively impacted by USD2.9m interest and fees from a material recovery of a non-performing asset. Net results from foreign currency operations moved back to positive territory with a USD3.0 million improvement to prior period, primarily due to a marked decrease in the use of foreign currency swaps for risk management complemented by client-driven foreign currency profits.

Operating expenses dropped by 11% to prior year from USD42.3 million to USD37.6 million, reflecting cost saves from the sale of Latam

Factors and the non-repeat of regulatory costs booked in 2017. These decreases were marginally offset by increases in fixed and variable pay costs as the drive to engage and retain experienced staff continues across the Group.

The new impairment requirements emanating from IFRS 9 came into force in the beginning of the financial year. In addition to having an impact on the opening reserves at 1 January 2018, the new expected credit loss methodology for impairments redefined the manner in which impairment losses are measured. During the year, the Group recognised additional IFRS 9 Stage 3 impairments of USD17.4 million largely on a number of non-performing exposures in FIMBank and India Factoring. As in other similar cases, uncertainty on the potential resolution and recovery still exists at the reporting date and judgement was applied in determining the appropriate level of impairment guided by a cautious approach based on the facts and circumstances available. In the comparative year 2017, the results were positively impacted by one specific account which had contributed USD3.6 million net recoveries to the Statement of Profit or Loss. Separately, during 2018 the IFRS 9

Stage 1 and Stage 2 impairment allowances decreased by USD4.1 million following an improvement in the risk profile of a number of exposures as well as stage transfers between Stage 1 or 2 and Stage 3.

Results from trading assets and other financial instruments improved by USD5.9 million compared to prior year. This is mainly arising from the full recovery of a significant legacy non-

Prior to being disposed of, Latam Factors contributed to a net share of profit (equity method) of USD0.2 million, compared to the share of loss from Brasilfactors in the comparative period. The investment in Latam Factors was sold in the second half of the year and a net loss on disposal of USD2.1 million was recognised in the Statement of Profit or Loss. In the prior year a net loss of USD0.7 million was recognised following the change in classification of Latam Factors from subsidiary to associate. The investment in Brasilfactors was brought down to nil on 31 December

Financial position

At 31 December 2018, total consolidated assets stood at USD1.87 billion, an increase of USD225 million over the USD1.64 billion reported at end-2017. The growth in assets follows the Rights Issue concluded in the first half of the year and which allowed the Group to sustainably grow its portfolios within its established frameworks. Core commercial assets have increased by USD184 million compared to prior year

portfolio, made up of high quality liquid assets

Total consolidated liabilities as at 31 December 2018 stood at USD1.59 billion, up by USD119 million from USD1.47 billion at end-2017. The growth in liabilities is largely due to increases of USD177 million in deposits from corporate and retail clients offset by a marginal drop

USD8

The subordinated loan was replaced by

better quality CET1 capital via the issuance of new shares to KIPCO entities as part of the Rights Issue.

Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Bank as at financial reporting date stood at USD280 million, up from USD175 million in 2017 reflecting the USD105 million Rights Issue, profits for the year and other equity adjustments.

Guarantee obligations, stood at USD3 million.

Outlook for 2019

For 2019 the Group is expected to continue evolving within rigorous parameters and frameworks aimed to solidify its origination and risk processes and achieving growth at a sustainable pace. The Group has the ability to exploit its expertise and geographical presences to continue offering a bespoke service to its clients across the different stages of the supply chain. Supported by the new capital and business fundamentals developed over the past twenty five years of its existence, FIMBank will move to the next phase of its strategy focusing on returning a solid and stable performance based on maximising scale, product capability enhancement, solid funding engines and strong risk architecture. The Group will invest more in its core resources in human capital to attract and retain the best talent and in its information technology capabilities to remain innovative and more efficient in its delivery across the various business areas. The Group is resolute in focusing on its core competencies and principal key markets to deliver reliable and superior returns for its stakeholders.

Dividends and reserves

The Directors will not be recommending the payment of a dividend to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.