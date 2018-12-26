FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against McKesson Corporation (MCK) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline -December 26, 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against McKesson Corporation (“McKesson” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCK) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired McKesson securities between October 24, 2013 and January 25, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mck.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) McKesson and several of its industry peers colluded to fix the price of certain generic drugs; (2) the collusive conduct constituted a violation of federal antitrust laws; (3) consequently, McKesson’s revenues during the Class Period were, in part, the result of illegal conduct and were therefore unsustainable; (4) McKesson lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, McKesson’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mck. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in McKesson you have until December 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



