FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Slack Technologies, Inc. (“Slack” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WORK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Slack securities pursuant or traceable to Slack’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted in June 2019 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/work.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial results; and (4) as a result, Slack’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/work or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Slack you have until November 18, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



