Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FINAL DEADLINE - Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (“Floor & Decor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FND) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Floor & Decor securities between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fnd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Floor & Decor’s May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering documents included false and misleading statements. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants knew but failed to disclose that the company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which the company publicly increased in May 2018. While the company’s stock was artificially inflated, insiders sold more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock, including shares sold in the May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering,

On August 2, 2018, Floor & Decor revealed its 2018 second quarter financial results. The company reported a lower than expected revenue and thus lowered its full year guidance for revenue, comparable-store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share. Following this news, Floor & Decor stock dropped17% to close at $39.53 per share on August 2, 2018.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fnd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Floor & Decor you have until July 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pAIRBUS : mimics nature with 'Bird of Prey' concept plane
RE
03:49pZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Confusion builds over U.S. ban on Chinese surveillance technology
RE
03:46pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Names Sonia Pérez to Board of Directors
BU
03:45pACASTI PHARMA : Sc 13g
PU
03:45pJ C PENNEY : July 19, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors
PU
03:45pCIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03:45pBIONIK LABORATORIES CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41p1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 19
DJ
03:35pESTABLISHMENT LABS : certified as Carbon Neutral by the Government of Costa Rica
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
4BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group