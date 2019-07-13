FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE:  Kaskela Law LLC Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of Important July 15, 2019 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit – XENT

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XENT) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Intersect issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose: (i) that the Company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (ii) that, as a result, the Company’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (iv) that physicians were less likely to adopt the Company’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; and (iv) that the Company would increase staffing to address these issues.

On May 6, 2019, Intersect reported a quarterly loss of $10.8 million, lowered its revenue guidance for fiscal 2019, and disclosed that that its long-time Chief Executive Officer would be resigning. Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $8.05 per share, or nearly 25% in value, to close on May 7, 2019 at $25.10 per share.

