Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Investors of Important August 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action – KL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:06am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kirkland investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kirkland class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1892.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, Kirkland’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) Kirkland’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kirkland’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1892.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources.  Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aFitch Assigns 'BBB-' Final Ratings to Royalty Pharma plc; Outlook Stable
AQ
09:22aJ C PENNEY : Fitch Affirms MSBAM 2013-C8
AQ
09:22aEURONEXT : Record number of companies at Oslo Bors
AQ
09:22aMORGUARD : DBRS Morningstar Changes Trends on Morguard Corporation to Negative, Confirms Ratings at BBB (low)
AQ
09:22aGARTNER : Announces Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2020
AQ
09:22aBANK OF CHINA : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Bank of China (Canada) at A (low), Negative Trend
AQ
09:22aHarbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
09:22aKBRA Assigns Ratings to Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
BU
09:21aMEDIA ALERT : Wolters Kluwer launches 5 Forces for the Future series reimagining healthcare post-COVID-19
AQ
09:21aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G Device Test Solution Platform Enables Compal to Validate Consumer Focused 5G Products
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant
5APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group