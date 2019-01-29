Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FINAL SNAP INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important January 31, 2019 Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm – SNAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:04am EST

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017 (the “Class Period”).

Snap investors who suffered a financial loss in excess of $250,000 as a result of their Class Period stock purchases are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/snap-inc/, to discuss their important legal rights and options and/or to learn how to participate in this action. 

On or around March 2, 2017, Snap commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling over 200 million shares of stock to investors at $17.00 per share.  Following the IPO, shares of Snap’s stock increased in value to over $29.00 per share.  However, beginning in May 2017, the Company slowly disclosed to investors, among other things, disappointing financial and operational metrics, including disappointing user growth at the Company’s Snapchat messaging platform.  Following these disclosures, shares of the Company’s stock significantly declined in value, causing financial harm to the Company’s investors.

The class action complaint alleges that Snap and certain other defendants made materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period about the Company’s business, operations, and user growth and engagement.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Snap’s shares at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered financial damages as a result of defendants’ actions.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Snap’s stock during the Class Period may, no later than January 31, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kaskela Law LLC, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Snap investors are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and/or to discuss their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pTROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE : Names Charles Watson New CEO
PR
01:29pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Profit Stung by Oath Restructuring -- Update
DJ
01:28pBuilding on Customer Traction, Gladly Closes $50M to Reinvent Customer Service by Putting People at the Center of Every Conversation
BU
01:28pHardee's® Awarding Free, Made From Scratch™ Sausage Biscuits to Everyone If a “Pick 6” (Interception Returned for a Touchdown) Occurs During Sunday's Game
BU
01:27pHERITAGE CANNABIS : Reports First Cannabis Harvest
AQ
01:26pCopper, other metals, set for modest rebound in 2019 - Reuters Poll
RE
01:26pMarket Trends Toward New Normal in Colgate-Palmolive, Mednax, The Cheesecake Factory, Avid Technology, XPO Logistics, and Pier 1 Imports — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
GL
01:26pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
01:25pVERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:25pSOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five arrested, including three Vale staff, after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SAP : SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.