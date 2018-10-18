Log in
FINANCE VIDEO: Centaur Resources Limited (ASX:CR3) Interview with Brian Clifford, Managing Director and CEO

10/18/2018 | 02:50am CEST
Interview with Brian Clifford, Managing Director and CEO

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Centaur Resources Limited (ASX:CR3) Managing Director and CEO Brian Clifford is interviewed by ABN Newswire in Sydney regarding the new company listing and the lithium project.

Centaur Resources

Assets: Centaur Resources has acquired a high quality portfolio of lithium development assets in Argentina. The flagship project is located in a world class lithium district known for its ability to produce high quality lithium products.

Processing: Centaur has extensive knowledge of lithium processing with the IP to process lithium brines to both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide products, a valuable advantage over its competitors, majority of which do not possesses this technology

Infrastructure: Centaur's flagship project is located in an already established Lithium mining district. In close proximity to the project is the required infrastructure already constructed and operational to build an industrial size Lithium project as well as multiple projects already producing at commercial levels.

Team: Centaur has world class experienced management team, capable and with track records in delivering major mining projects. In addition to its management team, Centaur works with 3rd party experts who are considered 'best in class' for the successful development of Lithium projects.

To view the video interview, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/95046/Centaur

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6M5Q86LR

To view the Prospectus, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5432V76Y



About Centaur Resources Limited:

Centaur Resources Limited (ASX:CR3) is an emerging pure-play lithium explorer focused on the development of an attractive portfolio of high-grade lithium brine prospects in Argentina.



Source:

Centaur Resources Limited



Contact:

Centaur Resources Limited
E: info@centaurresources.com
T: +61-7-3303-0267
F: +61-7-3303-8445
WWW: www.centaurresources.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
