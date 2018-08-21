FINCAD : Names Recipient of 2018 Women in Finance Scholarship

FINCAD, the leading provider of enterprise portfolio and risk analytics for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income, today announced the recipient of their annual Women in Finance Scholarship award. The $10,000 award was given to Monica Carrasco, who is pursuing a master’s degree in Wealth Management at the Université de Genève.

FINCAD’s Women in Finance Scholarship is aimed at encouraging talented women who are working to further their education in Finance, particularly in the areas of derivatives and financial risk management. “This year our scholarship selection process was far from easy,” commented Bob Park, President, CEO and Founder of FINCAD. “We heard from 260 applicants in 66 different countries, many of which demonstrated impressive qualifications in the areas of financial engineering and risk management. But ultimately, Monica’s remarkable range of experience, rich multicultural educational background and deep understanding of risk management and the capital markets secured her the spot as the 2018 winner.”

Monica is currently pursuing the CFA program, having already passed Level I. She received her bachelor’s degree in Finance Engineering from Universidad Privada Boliviana, and went on to obtain both an MSc in Finance from Universidad de Chile and an MBA from Université de Franche- Comté. In addition, she has taken post-graduate courses in Econometrics, Strategy and Financial Risk Management, having completed the last one at the London School of Business and Finance. As she begins her studies at Université de Genève, Monica’s coursework will include comprehensive coverage of financial risk management and asset selection and valuation.

In terms of career, Monica has served as a professor of Finance at Universidad Privada Boliviana. Additionally, she has several years’ experience in banking and asset management firms including Banco de Crédito de Bolivia S.A., KPMG Panama, Capital + SAFI S.A. and Banco FIE S.A.

On a personal level, Monica enjoys travel, learning languages and immersing herself in new cultures. She speaks three languages, having obtained one of her master’s degrees in an entirely French-speaking institution, the Université de Franche- Comté. Monica plans to continue the process of learning German to prepare for her life and studies in Switzerland.

“In my nation of Bolivia, we are now on the cusp of major expansion and economic growth,” remarked Monica. “In order for my country to realize its full economic potential, effective risk management policies must be established and enforced. This is important if we are to avoid future financial crashes and crises that we’ve seen in more developed nations. I believe that the best way to take advantage of Bolivia’s impending growth is to have in place a fully developed financial market with solid institutions, governed by best ethical practices and a clear understanding of all potential financial risks,” she added.

“Being a Finance professor, I emphasize to my students the power of education in helping them achieve their goals,” said Monica. “My home country of Bolivia is not a wealthy nation with an abundance of opportunity. I realized early on that dedicating myself to learning and receiving a quality education were factors that would enable me to pursue my dreams and really be anything I wanted to be—despite my humble beginnings.”

Once Monica completes her education, she hopes to continue her work as a Finance professor. She also aspires to achieve a leadership position in a financial institution based in Bolivia.

Are you, or is someone you know, interested in applying for this scholarship? Be sure to check back with our FINCAD Women in Finance Scholarship web page in 2019 for more details on applying for next year. Please note that the scholarship opportunity is open to women of any age and citizenship who are studying Finance in an accredited graduate-level or PhD program.

