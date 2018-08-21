FINCAD : Names Recipient of 2018 Women in Finance Scholarship

FINCAD,
the leading provider of enterprise portfolio and risk analytics for
multi-asset derivatives and fixed income, today announced the recipient
of their annual Women in Finance Scholarship award. The $10,000 award
was given to Monica Carrasco, who is pursuing a master’s degree in
Wealth Management at the Université de Genève.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005161/en/
Monica Carrasco is the recipient of FINCAD's annual Women in Finance Scholarship award. (Photo: Business Wire)
FINCAD’s Women in Finance Scholarship is aimed at encouraging talented
women who are working to further their education in Finance,
particularly in the areas of derivatives and financial risk management.
“This year our scholarship selection process was far from easy,”
commented Bob Park, President, CEO and Founder of FINCAD. “We heard from
260 applicants in 66 different countries, many of which demonstrated
impressive qualifications in the areas of financial engineering and risk
management. But ultimately, Monica’s remarkable range of experience,
rich multicultural educational background and deep understanding of risk
management and the capital markets secured her the spot as the 2018
winner.”
Monica is currently pursuing the CFA program, having already passed
Level I. She received her bachelor’s degree in Finance Engineering from
Universidad Privada Boliviana, and went on to obtain both an MSc in
Finance from Universidad de Chile and an MBA from Université de Franche-
Comté. In addition, she has taken post-graduate courses in Econometrics,
Strategy and Financial Risk Management, having completed the last one at
the London School of Business and Finance. As she begins her studies at
Université de Genève, Monica’s coursework will include comprehensive
coverage of financial risk management and asset selection and valuation.
In terms of career, Monica has served as a professor of Finance at
Universidad Privada Boliviana. Additionally, she has several years’
experience in banking and asset management firms including Banco de
Crédito de Bolivia S.A., KPMG Panama, Capital + SAFI S.A. and Banco FIE
S.A.
On a personal level, Monica enjoys travel, learning languages and
immersing herself in new cultures. She speaks three languages, having
obtained one of her master’s degrees in an entirely French-speaking
institution, the Université de Franche- Comté. Monica plans to continue
the process of learning German to prepare for her life and studies in
Switzerland.
“In my nation of Bolivia, we are now on the cusp of major expansion and
economic growth,” remarked Monica. “In order for my country to realize
its full economic potential, effective risk management policies must be
established and enforced. This is important if we are to avoid future
financial crashes and crises that we’ve seen in more developed nations.
I believe that the best way to take advantage of Bolivia’s impending
growth is to have in place a fully developed financial market with solid
institutions, governed by best ethical practices and a clear
understanding of all potential financial risks,” she added.
“Being a Finance professor, I emphasize to my students the power of
education in helping them achieve their goals,” said Monica. “My home
country of Bolivia is not a wealthy nation with an abundance of
opportunity. I realized early on that dedicating myself to learning and
receiving a quality education were factors that would enable me to
pursue my dreams and really be anything I wanted to be—despite my humble
beginnings.”
Once Monica completes her education, she hopes to continue her work as a
Finance professor. She also aspires to achieve a leadership position in
a financial institution based in Bolivia.
Are you, or is someone you know, interested in applying for this
scholarship? Be sure to check back with our FINCAD
Women in Finance Scholarship web page in 2019 for more details on
applying for next year. Please note that the scholarship opportunity is
open to women of any age and citizenship who are studying Finance in an
accredited graduate-level or PhD program.
About FINCAD
FINCAD is the leading provider of enterprise portfolio and risk
analytics for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income. An industry
standard since 1990, our advanced analytics, flexible architecture and
patented technology enable better investment and risk management
decisions. We are committed to helping our clients solve their toughest
challenges, without compromise. Clients include leading global asset
managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, banks and
auditors. For more information, visit www.fincad.com
Follow Us
LinkedIn
Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005161/en/