FINEOS : to Present and Exhibit at Eastern Claims Conference

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will present and exhibit at the Eastern Claims Conference taking place in Boston, MA from March 31 to April 2 2019.

The Eastern Claims Conference is an educational conference devoted to Life, Disability, Accidental Death and Dismemberment and Accident and Health Claims Management. The program is designed to serve a broad target market, from entry-level associate personnel to senior management. The ECC's only function is to present an annual conference for the benefit of those who serve the insurance industry in the claims handling process.

On the opening morning of the conference, David Schulman, FINEOS and Rob Waterman, MassMutual, will present “Life Claim Automation”. As insurance companies look to expand capabilities in the digital space while automating the Life Insurance Claims process, the need to identify and authenticate parties to the claim and detect situational claim fraud, becomes critical to the process. In the session, Mr. Schulman and Mr. Waterman will discuss how this space is changing and what companies can do to improve with the use of various automation tools.

In an ever-changing landscape of shifting federal, state, and municipal regulations, absence management grows exponentially more complex. FINEOS Absence simplifies the complexity, automating processes around both paid and unpaid absences. FINEOS Absence integrates seamlessly with FINEOS Claims, HRIS, and third-party systems.

The flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite is designed specifically for the Life, Accident and Health market. A comprehensive, flexible and agile suite, it includes absence, billing, claims, payments, policy and provider. FINEOS AdminSuite is built on the robust FINEOS Platform and is designed to connect to the partners and digital platforms that increasingly define the insurance landscape.

FINEOS staff will be available throughout the event and would love to meet there to discuss how FINEOS can assist with your next project.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health with customers in 9 countries and has been chosen by 7 of the top 10 Group Life and Health Insurers in the U.S. and 4 of the top 5 Life and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has over 25 years’ experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

