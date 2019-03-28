FINEOS : to Present and Exhibit at Eastern Claims Conference

FINEOS
Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual
core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will present and
exhibit at the Eastern
Claims Conference taking place in Boston, MA from March 31 to April
2 2019.
The Eastern Claims Conference is an educational conference devoted to
Life, Disability, Accidental Death and Dismemberment and Accident and
Health Claims Management. The program is designed to serve a broad
target market, from entry-level associate personnel to senior
management. The ECC's only function is to present an annual conference
for the benefit of those who serve the insurance industry in the claims
handling process.
On the opening morning of the conference, David
Schulman, FINEOS and Rob Waterman, MassMutual, will present “Life
Claim Automation”. As insurance companies look to expand capabilities in
the digital space while automating the Life Insurance Claims process,
the need to identify and authenticate parties to the claim and detect
situational claim fraud, becomes critical to the process. In the
session, Mr. Schulman and Mr. Waterman will discuss how this space is
changing and what companies can do to improve with the use of various
automation tools.
In an ever-changing landscape of shifting federal, state, and municipal
regulations, absence management grows exponentially more complex. FINEOS
Absence simplifies the complexity, automating processes around both
paid and unpaid absences. FINEOS Absence integrates seamlessly with FINEOS
Claims, HRIS, and third-party systems.
The flagship product, FINEOS
AdminSuite is designed specifically for the Life, Accident and
Health market. A comprehensive, flexible and agile suite, it includes
absence, billing, claims, payments, policy and provider. FINEOS
AdminSuite is built on the robust FINEOS Platform and is designed to
connect to the partners and digital platforms that increasingly define
the insurance landscape.
FINEOS staff will be available throughout the event and would love to
meet there to discuss how FINEOS can assist with your next project.
About FINEOS Corporation
FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for life, accident and
health with customers in 9 countries and has been chosen by 7 of the top
10 Group Life and Health Insurers in the U.S. and 4 of the top 5 Life
and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has over 25 years’ experience
working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.
