Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FINEOS : to Present and Exhibit at Eastern Claims Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:02am EDT

  • Event to take place in Boston, MA, March 31 – April 2 2019

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will present and exhibit at the Eastern Claims Conference taking place in Boston, MA from March 31 to April 2 2019.

The Eastern Claims Conference is an educational conference devoted to Life, Disability, Accidental Death and Dismemberment and Accident and Health Claims Management. The program is designed to serve a broad target market, from entry-level associate personnel to senior management. The ECC's only function is to present an annual conference for the benefit of those who serve the insurance industry in the claims handling process.

On the opening morning of the conference, David Schulman, FINEOS and Rob Waterman, MassMutual, will present “Life Claim Automation”. As insurance companies look to expand capabilities in the digital space while automating the Life Insurance Claims process, the need to identify and authenticate parties to the claim and detect situational claim fraud, becomes critical to the process. In the session, Mr. Schulman and Mr. Waterman will discuss how this space is changing and what companies can do to improve with the use of various automation tools.

In an ever-changing landscape of shifting federal, state, and municipal regulations, absence management grows exponentially more complex. FINEOS Absence simplifies the complexity, automating processes around both paid and unpaid absences. FINEOS Absence integrates seamlessly with FINEOS Claims, HRIS, and third-party systems.

The flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite is designed specifically for the Life, Accident and Health market. A comprehensive, flexible and agile suite, it includes absence, billing, claims, payments, policy and provider. FINEOS AdminSuite is built on the robust FINEOS Platform and is designed to connect to the partners and digital platforms that increasingly define the insurance landscape.

FINEOS staff will be available throughout the event and would love to meet there to discuss how FINEOS can assist with your next project.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health with customers in 9 countries and has been chosen by 7 of the top 10 Group Life and Health Insurers in the U.S. and 4 of the top 5 Life and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has over 25 years’ experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aAFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : SA brings relief to Cyclone Idai victims
AQ
05:36aBEIJING PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions in Relation to Provision of Gua ...
PU
05:36aDAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Retirement of Director and Change of Auditor of the Asset Manager(PDF：164.2KB)
PU
05:36aAVON RUBBER : M53A1 Contract
PU
05:36aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : 17-year old Sydney boy kidnapped, tortured and killed by teenagers
AQ
05:36aSWEDBANK : Swedish bank fires CEO amid money laundering probe
AQ
05:35aFORD MOTOR : Volkswagen in talks to buy stake in Ford's Argo unit, to develop pickup truck
RE
05:35aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for February 2019
AQ
05:35aInfosys buys 75% stake in ABN AMRO's mortgage services arm
AQ
05:35aLIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : The Supervisory board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB elected Rimgaudas Kalvaitis as the member of the Management board. He became the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : – Notice Convening Ordinary General Meeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.