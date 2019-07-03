Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FINRA Arbitration Panel Awards $1.8 Million to Two Former USAA Wealth Advisors Represented by Shustak Reynolds & Partners, P.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

Shustak Reynolds & Partners, P.C. (www.shufirm.com) announces it won a $1.8 million arbitration award on behalf of two financial advisors who were terminated from USAA Financial Advisors, Inc. in May 2017. Notably, of the $1.8 million, $700,000 was for punitive damages based on USAA’s egregious conduct and $250,000 was for attorneys' fees.

Following their termination in 2017, the advisors, both of whom hold Certified Financial Planner™ designations in addition to several FINRA securities licenses, struggled to reenter the securities industry due to the inaccurate and defamatory disclosures USAA made on their Central Registration Depository (CRD) records concerning their “alleged” financial planning practices while licensed with USAA. In addition to the $1.8 million award, the Arbitration Panel recommended full expungement and removal of those false disclosures and a change to “voluntary resignation” from “involuntary termination.” See Christopher Johnson and Lee Przybyla v. USAA Financial Advisors, Inc. – FINRA Case No. 17-03279.

Partners Jonah A. Toleno, Esq., George C. Miller, Esq. and Senior Associate Katherine S. Bowles, Esq. of Shustak Reynolds & Partners, P.C.’s San Diego office represented Johnson and Przybyla in the case.

“The award represents a complete victory and total vindication for our clients,” said Toleno. “The inclusion of almost $1 million in punitive damages and legal fees only underscores how outrageous the Panel found USAA’s actions and conduct to be,” she added.

“We are pleased for our clients, who had the courage to stand up and fight after they were wrongfully terminated, defamed and treated as scapegoats for the firm’s own internal failures,” said Miller. “No amount of money can compensate the Claimants for what they went through, but our hope is the Award will help them move on and restart their careers, and send a clear and loud message to USAA that it cannot treat its employees in this manner,” he added.

In their Statement of Claim, originally filed December 2017 with five other former USAA advisors who USAA terminated at the same time and for the same purported reasons, Claimants Christopher Johnson and Lee Przybyla alleged, among others, claims for defamation, wrongful termination, breach of contract, tortious interference and negligent supervision and retention. USAA subsequently filed a motion to separate the proceeding into seven separate arbitrations. In denying, in part, and granting, in part, USAA’s motion, the Panel ordered the first-filed case to proceed with Johnson and Przybyla against USAA. The remaining cases are scheduled for arbitration hearings later in 2019 and 2020. Toleno and Miller said they are “loaded for bear” to proceed with those other, pending cases in light of this first Award.

The Award is one of the largest FINRA decisions so far this year arising out of an employment dispute and includes one of the largest punitive awards ($700,000) in several years. By awarding significant punitive damages on top of substantial economic damages, the Panel clearly intended to send a strong message to USAA and deter similar misconduct in the future.

Shustak Reynolds & Partners focuses its practice on securities and financial services law and complex business disputes. The firm routinely represents broker-dealers, RIA firms and financial advisors in arbitrations, litigations and regulatory proceedings across the country.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pMexichem Announces Conference Call For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
BU
07:32pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm - BUD
PR
07:31pCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
07:23pSTOCKLAND : Announces Capital Partnership at Aura
PU
07:20pOTC Markets Group Welcomes Marble Financial to the OTCQB Venture Market
NE
07:18pSCENTRE : ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, IBM, Scentre Group & Westpac commence live pilot for Lygon, a blockchain-based platform
PU
07:16pFINRA Arbitration Panel Awards $1.8 Million to Two Former USAA Wealth Advisors Represented by Shustak Reynolds & Partners, P.C.
BU
07:12pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Zuora, Inc. - ZUO
PR
07:08pCIFI : Unaudited operating statistics for june 2019
PU
07:05pWolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Acer Therapeutics Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
2Univision Confirms Review of Strategic Options
3MONTAGE RESOURCES CORP : MONTAGE RESOURCES : Form3
4OBA Inducts 62-Year Banking Veteran Edgar B. Martin into Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame
5ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Dynagas LNG Partners LP Investors of the Important Lead Plai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About