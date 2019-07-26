FINRA Financial Industry Regulatory Authority In : Regulatory Notice 19-25

FINRA requests comment on a proposal to expand TRACE reporting requirements to collect information on trades in foreign sovereign debt securities that are U.S. dollar-denominated. Issuance activity in these debt securities has accelerated in recent years and FINRA believes the proposal would provide important regulatory information on an increasingly active segment of the market. Under the proposal, trades in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign sovereign debt securities would be subject to same-day reporting and would not be disseminated publicly. The proposed rule text is set forth in Attachment A.

Questions regarding this Notice should be directed to: