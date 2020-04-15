Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FINSYNC Provides Small Lenders Immediate PPP Advantage with Plug-and-Play Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

First Reliance Bank goes from signup to streamlined processing on the same day with FINSYNC’s free online loan application and lender’s portal

FINSYNC, Inc., a leading provider of payment technologies and cash flow management software, is partnering with small and local lenders to provide their clients with significantly faster loan processing and funding for the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program (PPP) via a plug-and-play online loan application and Lender’s Portal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005578/en/

FINSYNC's PPP loan processing solution enables banks and credit unions to get more businesses funded quickly. (Photo: Business Wire)

FINSYNC's PPP loan processing solution enables banks and credit unions to get more businesses funded quickly. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our PPP loan processing solution enables banks and credit unions to get more businesses funded quickly, and we are offering it at no charge,” said Eddie Davis, Sr. VP Sales & Operations. “FINSYNC’s plug-and-play solution can be deployed in minutes and makes life easier for businesses applying for funding, and for lenders that are processing their applications.”

First Reliance Bank Teams up With FINSYNC

Financial institutions like First Reliance Bank are partnering with FINSYNC to meet their small business clients’ needs and streamline the application process.

“We were looking for a way to serve our business clients with a streamlined solution for PPP applications that would allow our bank to efficiently process and get funding distributed,” said John Lindley, VP Business Operations at First Reliance Bank. “We deployed FINSYNC’s electronic loan application and Lender’s Portal the day we learned of the solution, and shortly after were getting SBA loan numbers and funding loans.”

Program Details

In addition to giving banks and credit unions the ability to process Paycheck Protection Program loans online, FINSYNC’s solution simplifies workflow and document management for both banks and their business clients. The simple deployment process can be accomplished in less than 24 hours.

FINSYNC’s solution includes:

FINSYNC-Powered Online PPP Application

  • Simple, secure online PPP application that’s easy to use and intuitive
  • Helpful payroll cost calculators and other resources that help applicants complete the process correctly the first time
  • Secure portal for uploading supporting documentation
  • Applicants receive free tools to track and report on forgiveness eligibility

FINSYNC-Powered Lender’s Portal

  • All applications and supporting documentation are routed to the lender's own portal
  • Notifications of new applications and status changes are delivered electronically
  • Built-in workflow tools guide lenders from loan processing through funding and forgiveness tracking
  • Lenders receive assistance submitting files through the SBA’s ETran system

Deploying FINSYNC’s PPP loan application and Lender’s Portal requires no IT investment nor integration. The “plug-and-play” solution is designed to assist banks in helping their customers get funded more quickly and easily.

Meeting Growing Demand

As of April 14, the SBA has approved 1.1 million PPP loan applications worth $263 billion in credit extended through nearly 4,700 lending organizations. Congress is currently negotiating an additional $250 billion in relief to meet demand.

The average loan amount to-date has been approximately $240,000, which covers a typical small business with payroll costs of nearly $100,000 per month for around 15 employees. The average loan amount will likely trend downwards as funding continues and younger, smaller companies who are developing a new relationship with their bank or credit union apply for relief.

Lenders looking to grow have a unique opportunity to leverage FINSYNC’s PPP solution to meet their clients’ pressing needs and help small businesses with timely access to capital. In addition, lenders can connect with these clients through the Lender’s Portal when they need additional capital as the economy begins to recover.

Banks and credit unions interested in leveraging FINSYNC’s custom application for the PPP loan can get started in minutes here:
https://www.finsync.com/network/banks-and-credit-unions/

About FINSYNC, Inc.

FINSYNC is the only all-in-one payments platform that helps businesses centralize control of cash flow, automate accounting, and get in sync with the right banker and financial professional at the right time.

See FINSYNC’s Television Commercial

FINSYNC’s LinkedIn
FINSYNC’s Twitter
FINSYNC’s Facebook


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pCOVESTRO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 14-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of ENGINEERING COMPANIES Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TEXTILE WEAVING Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pEVOLVA AGM 2020 : approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
TE
01:05pVeta Resources Converts Note to Common Shares, Drops Interest in JOY Properties in Chile, and Provides Update on Financial Statements
NE
01:04pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Ambassador of Japan expresses gratitude to Pakistan for arranging safe return of Japanese nationals through a special PIA flight to Tokyo - Press Release issued by Embassy of Japan in Pakistan
AQ
01:04pCRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS : VIS withdraws Instrument Rating of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited - Press Release issued by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
01:04pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA continuing with its relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from various countries - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
01:04pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of MODARABAS Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group