FIORE GOLD : CEO TIM WARMAN TO PRESENT AT VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

01/17/2019 | 05:59pm EST

FIORE GOLD LTD. CEO TIM WARMAN TO PRESENT AT VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

January 17, 2018

TSXV-F

OTCQB-FIOGF

Vancouver, British Columbia - FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #303 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ('VRIC') to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

On Monday January 21 Fiore CEO and Director Tim Warman will be giving a presentation at workshop 2 at 2:50- 3:00pm

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

On behalf of FIORE GOLD LTD.

'Tim Warman'

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Us:

info@fioregold.com

1 (416) 639-1426 Ext. 1
www.fioregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Fiore Gold Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 22:58:04 UTC
