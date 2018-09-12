FIORE GOLD CORRECTS MINOR ERROR IN TODAY'S GOLD ROCK RESOURCE ESTIMATE PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2018

TSXV-F

OTCQB-FIOGF

Vancouver, British Columbia - FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') wishes to correct an error in its press release of September 12, 2018 entitled 'Fiore Gold Provides Baseline Mineral Resource Estimate For Its Gold Rock Project In Nevada'. While the information regarding the new Gold Rock resource estimate is fully correct, two tables under the heading 'Fiore's Reserve and Resource Inventory' showed short tons rather than metric tonnes for the reserve and resource figures for Fiore's Pan Mine.

The corrected tables are provided below.

Fiore's Reserve and Resource Inventory

With the newly updated Gold Rock mineral resource estimate, Fiore's Reserve and Resource Inventory now consists of:

Mineral Reserves

Project Tonnes Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Grade (oz/st) Contained Gold (oz) Pan - Proven 6,740,000 0.62 0.018 137,000 Pan - Probable 12,264,000 0.45 0.013 182,000 Total Proven + Probable 19,004,000 0.51 0.015 318,000

*Reserves at Pan are as at March 16, 2017 and have not been adjusted for mining depletion

*Numbers in the table have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate and may not sum due to rounding.

Mineral Resources

Project Tonnes Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Grade (oz/st) Contained Gold (oz) Measured & Indicated Pan - Measured 8,184,000 0.62 0.018 159,000 Pan - Indicated 19,091,000 0.45 0.013 275,000 Gold Rock - Indicated 9,006,900 0.82 0.024 238,700 Total Measured + Indicated 36,281,900 0.58 0.017 672,700 Inferred Pan 5,144,000 0.45 0.013 72,000 Gold Rock 7,787,500 0.72 0.021 180,900 Total Inferred 12,931,500 0.61 0.018 252,900

*Resources at Pan are as at February 10, 2017, are inclusive of Pan Mineral Reserves, and have not been adjusted for mining depletion

*Numbers in the table have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate and may not sum due to rounding

*Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Persons and Technical Reports

A technical report, which will include the new Gold Rock resource estimate, will be posted on the Company's website at www.fioregold.com and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within 45 days.

Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a Principal in APEX Geoscience Ltd. and a 'Qualified Person' for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian securities administrators ('NI 43-101') has approved the disclosure of, and is the qualified person responsible for, the scientific and technical information regarding the Gold Rock project in this news release inclusive of the resource estimate information. He has verified the data disclosed.

Other scientific and technical information referred herein has been extracted from and is hereby qualified by reference to the technical reports for our other projects. The technical reports referenced herein are as follows: (1) the report titled ' NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report, Pan Gold Project, White Pine County, Nevada', with an effective date of June 30, 2017, which was prepared by J. B. Pennington, M.Sc., C.P.G., Kent Hartley, P.E., Justin Smith, P.E., RM-SME., Deepak Malhotra, RM-SME, Valerie Sawyer, RM-SME, and Brooke J. Miller, M.Sc., C.P.G.; and (2) the report titled 'Midway Gold Corp.: Golden Eagle Project, Washington State, USA, Technical Report' with an effective date of August 4, 2009, which was prepared by Eric Chapman, B.Sc. (Geology), M.Sc. (Mining Geology), C.Geol.,Consultant, Snowden Mining Industry Consultants and Dr. Thom Seal, Ph.D., P.E., Principal and Chief Metallurgist, Differential Engineering Inc. Each of the persons named as having prepared the technical reports listed above is a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101').

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine from a planned 35-40,000 ounces in fiscal 2018

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project

acquire additional production or near-production assets in Nevada and surrounding states

On behalf of FIORE GOLD LTD.

'Tim Warman'

Chief Executive Officer

