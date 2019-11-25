Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FIRST :® Board of Directors Names Technology Leader Lawrence Cohen as Next President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:01pm EST

FIRST®, a robotics community that prepares young people for the future, has announced the appointment of Lawrence Cohen as President of FIRST. The appointment was announced by Co-Chairs of the FIRST Board of Directors, Kelly Ortberg and Bob Tuttle, and FIRST Founder Dean Kamen. Cohen brings both extensive management and technology leadership experience and a passion for advancing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) through the mission of FIRST.

In his role as President, Cohen will work with the FIRST Board of Directors to advance the organization’s strategic objectives, collaborating with the FIRST community and senior management team to continue scaling FIRST programs to make hands-on learning opportunities available to even more students around the world – especially in underserved and underrepresented communities.

FIRST is pleased to welcome Lawrence Cohen as our new President,” the Co-Chairs said. “His long history of leadership experience and commitment to FIRST will help take the organization to new heights as an international movement, building on our strong programmatic and financial position to find new ways to innovate and scale. While Larry is new to FIRST headquarters in this role, he has been a consistent driver of our mission to build science and technology leaders, having served for nearly a decade on the Board of Directors for NYC FIRST and on its Executive Advisory Board.”

Cohen joins FIRST after more than 30 years in various leadership roles, where he drove business transformations primarily in the areas of information technology and operations. He has served in executive management capacities at Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and UBS, and was most recently Partner and Global Head of Operations and Technology at AllianceBernstein (AB), an asset management and research firm in New York. During his 13 years at AB, Larry also served as Executive VP, Global Head of Technology and Chief Technology Officer.

“I am honored and thrilled to join this inspiring and game-changing organization, which I’ve seen have an enormous impact in my own community and around the world,” Cohen said. “Now more than ever we must continue advancing the mission of FIRST by helping young people across the globe gain the skills they need to thrive. The world is changing rapidly, and I believe the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers – like the millions of students who have participated in FIRST programs – will be the key to our collective long-term success and prosperity.”

Along with his passion for FIRST and professional management experience, Cohen brings with him an impressive background in information technology innovation and operational excellence. At AB, he led strategic planning, governance, and management of technology programs, business operations, enterprise infrastructure, application development, information security, data management, client services and business continuity. Previously he served as an information technology executive at several global financial services firms, including assignments in Asia and Europe for Morgan Stanley.

Cohen received a degree in Engineering and Applied Sciences from Harvard University, and serves as a mentor at Columbia University for the Master’s Program in Technology Management and as Past Chair of the Board of Directors for Bridges to Prosperity – an organization dedicated to eradicating poverty caused by rural isolation.

“I’m impressed and enthusiastic about the remarkable wealth of both technical and management experience Larry brings to this organization,” said FIRST Founder Dean Kamen. “He is joining FIRST at a time of growth and success, thanks to the hard work of our community and the outstanding leadership of current President, Donald Bossi, who has been a tireless champion for the past six years.”

The Board of Directors formed a Search Committee for the organization’s new president in July, following Bossi’s announcement of his planned retirement from FIRST. Cohen’s appointment as President is effective December 3, 2019.

About FIRST®
Accomplished inventor Dean Kamen founded FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based in Manchester, N.H., FIRST designs accessible, innovative programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology, and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies and more than $80 million in college scholarships, the not-for-profit organization hosts the FIRST® Robotics Competition for students in Grades 9-12; FIRST® Tech Challenge for Grades 7-12; FIRST® LEGO® League for Grades 4-8; and FIRST® LEGO® League Jr. for Grades K-4. Gracious Professionalism® is a way of doing things that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community. To learn more about FIRST, go to www.firstinspires.org


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pPACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Helicopter Return to Base
PU
02:26piA Clarington Investments announces November 2019 distributions for Active ETF Series and change to the status of IA Clarington U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund for Registered Plans
AQ
02:26pNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:25pNational Grid to pay $36 million and lift natural gas moratorium after New York settlement
RE
02:23pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of The Medicines Company
PR
02:21pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Newly Amplified Gamechanger Oasis Of The Seas Now Sailing From Miami
PR
02:21p23ANDME & ANCESTRYDNA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : The Best DNA Test Kit Deals Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
02:19pPURECIRCLE : Brings Its Next Generation Stevia To Food Ingredients Europe 2019 in Paris
AQ
02:18pNUTRIEN : CN strike prompts potash mine shutdown, triggering 550 temporary layoffs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group