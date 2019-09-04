Log in
FIRST TO INVESTIGATE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Uber Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/04/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UBER) for violations of the federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Uber’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) occurred on May 10, 2019 and was priced at $45 per share. Uber’s stock closed at $37.10 on May 13, 2019, a loss of more than 17.5%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
