FISCAL YEAR 2019 CORNERSTONE: THE COMMANDANTS COMBINED COMMANDERSHIP COURSE (FORMERLY THE COMMANDANTS COMMANDERS PROGRAM AND SPOUSES WORKSHOP)

Date Signed: 8/27/2018

MARADMINS Number: 465/18

R 240400Z Aug 18

MSGID/GENADMIN/CG MCCDC QUANTICO VA//

SUBJ/FISCAL YEAR 2019 CORNERSTONE: THE COMMANDANTS COMBINED COMMANDERSHIP COURSE (FORMERLY THE COMMANDANTS COMMANDERS PROGRAM AND SPOUSES WORKSHOP)//

POC/C. COWEN/MAJ/LOC: MCU/PROFESSIONAL PROGRAMS/TEL: DSN 432-4710, COMM (703)432-4710/EMAIL: CHRISTOPHER.COWEN@USMC.MIL//

GENTEXT/REMARKS/1. Situation. President, Marine Corps University (MCU), as executive agent for the Commandant of the Marine Corps, annually conducts two commanders and sergeants major programs with spouses workshops. Attendance is mandatory for commanders and sergeants major either prior to or shortly after arriving at their new command. Attendance for spouses, while not required, is encouraged. Marines must register for the Cornerstone Commandership course by 1 October 2018, and must complete the associated Leader 360 Degree Survey process by 8 October 2018.

2. Mission. MCU conducts the Cornerstone Program at the Gray Research Center (GRC) aboard Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico, VA in order to prepare board-selected commanders, sergeants major, and their respective spouses for the challenges of command.

3. Execution

3.A. Commanders Intent

3.A.1. Purpose. Educate commanders, sergeants major, and their spouses on the fundamental authorities, responsibilities, programs, and practices that contribute to a successful command tour.

3.A.2. Method. The program will address the demands and challenges of command writ large with opportunities to focus on particular communities of interest, while providing time for mentoring and cross talk. The program will emphasize the art and science of command as appropriate for each grade, with leadership, critical thinking, and unit readiness providing the basic foundations for instruction. The curriculum will maximize the use of small-group guided discussions with current and former commanders, sergeants major, and their spouses in order to permit a frank exchange of observations, ideas, and methods.

3.A.3. End State. Successful command teams fully prepared to meet the challenges and demands of command.

3.B. Concept of Operations. President, MCU will conduct Cornerstone at MCU, MCB Quantico, VA. There are two iterations of the program: Cornerstone 19-1 (14 to 26 October for sergeants major, and 15 to 26 October for commanders), and Cornerstone 19-2 (21 April to 3 May for sergeants major, and 22 April to 3 May for commanders). Cornerstone is a two-week program, involving both combined-training opportunities for commanders and sergeants major, and billet-specific classes.

The Spouses Workshop runs concurrently during the second week. Spouses receive both combined training with their Marines and spouse-specific curriculum. Cornerstone will be conducted according to the following schedule:

3.B.1. 13 October or 20 April: Sergeants major execute travel.

3.B.2. 14 October or 21 April no later than (NLT) 1200: Sergeants major check in at Senior Enlisted Professional Military Education building, MCU, Quantico, VA (Upshur Road, Building 3078).

3.B.3. 14 October or 21 April: Commanders execute travel.

3.B.4. 15 October or 22 April 0630-0745: Commanders check in at GRC, MCU.

3.B.5. 21 October or 28 April: Spouses execute travel.

3.B.6. 22 October or 29 April 0745: Commence Spouses Workshop program and continue commanders/sergeants major programs.

3.B.7. 26 October or 3 May NLT 1230: Completion of all programs and workshop.

3.B.8. 26 to 27 October or 3 to 4 May: Execute return travel.

3.C. Coordinating Instructions

3.C.1. Eligibility. Command-slated colonels, lieutenant colonels, lieutenant colonel (selects), and sergeants major selected on the fiscal year (FY) 2019 promotion board, as well as U.S. Navy equivalents identified by Manpower Management Division Officer Assignments are directed to attend the program. Spouses of eligible attendees are authorized to attend the Spouses Workshop at government expense.

3.C.2. Registration

3.C.2.A. Quotas are as follows: A maximum of 40 colonel-level commanders, 90 lieutenant colonel-level commanders, and 52 sergeants major per course. Spouses are not limited by quota but must attend the course to which their respective Marines are slated. Marines will be evenly distributed between the two Cornerstone iterations. Course selection is on a first-come, first-served basis, until one iteration is full or until 1 October 2018. At that point Marines who have not yet registered will be placed systematically in the remaining slots by the Lejeune Leadership Institute (LLI). Priority access to 19-1 is being given to approximately 30 Marines from FY 2018 who were unable to attend Cornerstone FY 2018, provided they register in a timely manner.

3.C.2.B. Registration Responsibility. LLI will register all attendees (active and reserve component). To register for Cornerstone, send an email to MCU_LLI@usmc.mil. All Marine Corps Training Information Management System submissions will be executed by LLI staff. Follow-on instructions will be provided to each attendee upon registration.

3.D. 360 Degree Survey. All attendees will complete the U.S. Army Multi-Source Assessment and Feedback Leader 360 Survey and subsequent coaching prior to attending their assigned Cornerstone Course. This new requirement is an expansion of the USMC 360 Degree Survey Pilot Program. The survey window for attendees of either Cornerstone iteration is 27 August to 8 October 2018. Upon registering for Cornerstone, a step-by-step guide on how to begin the survey process and navigate the site will be sent to attendees via email.

4. Administration and Logistics

4.A. All attendees shall travel on reporting orders. Orders are the responsibility of the attendees parent command. Government billeting is available on a limited basis. Messing is available, but not conducive to training, so it is not directed.

4.B. Funding and Travel

4.B.1. Active Component. Training and Education Command (TECOM) Formal Schools Training Support will fund travel and per diem to include lodging, meals, and incidental expenses for active component attendees. Local travel will not be funded. LLI will submit requests for funding to TECOM upon closing of the registration period. Approved funding letters will be released via separate correspondence. TECOM funding will not open until 30 days prior to course start.

4.B.2. Spouses of Active Component. Travel and per diem for spouses of active duty attendees will be funded by MCU. Spouses will not receive lodging since their Active Duty spouse will receive lodging funding from TECOM. Local travel will not be funded. Active Component Marines must create an E-invitational travel order for their spouse under their own Defense Travel System (DTS) profile in order to properly process travel. Contact LLI administration, MCU_LLI@usmc.mil, at DSN 432-4710, COMM (703) 432-4710 to execute cross-organizational approval and finalize DTS authorization. Spouse will select the Line of Accounting (LOA) Label 19 Spouse Prog. Method of payment for commercial airline must be central billing account.

4.B.3. Billeting. The billeting office is located at Liversedge Hall (703) 784-3149 and must be utilized first. Crossroads Inn (703) 630-4444 has a limited number of available rooms under the group reservation names Cornerstone 19-1 and Cornerstone 19-2. A statement of non-availability (SNA) is required from Liversedge Hall for anyone staying in the Crossroads Inn or in any off-base lodging. If an SNA is issued, travelers are directed to book commercial lodging through the Defense Travel System (DTS). Commercial lodging for the Quantico area must be booked at the preferred rate. MCB Quantico is an Integrated Lodging Program Pilot location. Please contact your local Commercial Travel Office in the event you require assistance.

4.B.4. Transportation. Attendees must use the most cost effective General Service Administration City Pair Fare when arranging air transportation. Rental vehicles will not be funded by TECOM. Attendees must account for the course ending at 1230 when arranging return transportation. Lodging in the airport area is not authorized.

4.C. Reserve Component

4.C.1. Marine Corps Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) G-3 Training will fund all Reserve Marines designated to attend the Cornerstone Course. Funding requests are submitted as follows:

4.C.1.A. For Selected Marine Corps Reserve and Individual Mobilization Augmentee Marine attendees, provide a copy of the MCU notification of registration letter or email to the parent organizations administration section for action. Unit administrators will use the Marine Reserve Order Writing System to generate orders as appropriate. Funding information as follows: Order Type: Schools. Sub Type: PME. If required, select 'Other' from the drop down menu and enter FY 2019 Cornerstone: Commandants Combined Commandership Course. Program Identifiers (PID): Career Development Training (CDT) Command. Force Funding Source: For the funding source section, select PID, CDT, Budget Execution Activity, Budget Execution Sub-Activity G-3/MR.

4.C.1.B. For Active Reserve Marine attendees, provide a copy of the MCU notification of registration letter or email to the parent organizations administration section for action. Unit administrators will ensure the cross organizational worksheet for DTS LOA is submitted to the MARFORRES G-3 Training organizational mailbox at MFRG3TRAINING@usmc.mil.

4.C.1.C. Spouses of Selected Marine Corps Reserves (SMCR) Marine attendees.

4.C.1.C.1. MARFORRES G-3 Training will fund all spouses of SMCR Marine attendees.

4.C.1.C.2. Unit administrators will generate the Invitational Travel Authorization in DTS.

4.C.2. If a reserve component attendee or spouse of a reserve component attendee has a travel or DTS related question, contact the MARFORRES Formal Schools point of contact: Mr. David Roberts (504) 697-7375, or david.s.roberts@usmc.mil.

5. Command and Signal

5.A. Command Relationships. President, MCU serves as the on-scene commander.

5.B. Signal. Questions or concerns in regard to the contents of this Marine Administrative Message can be directed to the MCU Point of Contacts.

6. Release authorized by Lieutenant General Robert S. Walsh, Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command.//