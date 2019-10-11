Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FISHER HOUSE OPENS AT VA MEDICAL CENTER IN ALBUQUERQUE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first Fisher House in New Mexico was dedicated today by President of Fisher House Foundation Dave Coker and New Mexico VA Health Care System Director Andrew Welch.

The nearly 15,000 sq. ft. home will provide lodging for families of veterans and military at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful time – during their hospitalization at the at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM. Not only will this mean a savings to military and veterans’ families of more than half a million dollars each year, but it also will allow veterans to receive care they could not readily access in the past without a place to stay.

This is the 85th Fisher House located across the country and in Germany and the United Kingdom.  The new Fisher House is just minutes from the airport and easily accessible by major highways. Most importantly, it is across the street from the VA medical center.

“We are pleased to support VA by donating the first Fisher House in New Mexico,” said Coker. “We recognize the need to provide this important resource for families in the Southwest where distances that veterans and their families must travel can be especially long. This Fisher House will ease that burden so they can focus on receiving the medical care they need.”

The Albuquerque Fisher House has 16 handicapped-accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, laundry room and a shared patio. The home was gifted to VA as part of the dedication ceremony.

“We have been working for over a decade to bring a Fisher House to the New Mexico VA and we are now honored to open our doors to the deserving families who will call this their ‘home away from home,’” said Welch. “This house will be a God-send to families who are supporting their veterans during their hospital stay. This house will alleviate a huge burden for these families and the veterans they are supporting. It is with a humble heart and great pride that we can offer another level of support to those who deserve our gratitude for the service and sacrifices they have made to this great country.”

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veterans’ families: Friends of the New Mexico Fisher House, the New Mexico American Legion Family, New Mexico American Legion Riders Operation Wounded Warrior, Pilot Flying J, Vehicles for Veterans, Team Fisher House Fundraisers, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

 

                                                                                                                          ###

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 85 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.  These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths.  Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room.  Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee.  Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $451 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.  www.fisherhouse.org

 

About the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center

The New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System was established on August 14, 1932. The NMVAHCS mission falls in line with the VHA mission, which is to Honor American’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. Throughout the years the face of this NMVAHCS has evolved to what we have here today, which is a competitive hospital that supports its Veteran community while developing cutting edge research for the improvement of our Veteran’s well-being and sharing those improvements with the community. To add to our arsenal of care, we will now have our very own Fisher House which will provide a “home away from home” for veteran’s family members whose loved one is being cared for at the Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center. Expanding our boundaries and exceeding in serving those who gave their all for this great nation.

Michelle Baldanza
Fisher House Foundation
240.599.2478
mbaldanza@fisherhouse.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 11.10.2019
AQ
12:31pIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S P A : Voluntary share capital reduction through full allocation to legal reserve and available equity reserve
PU
12:31pHORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC : New Data from Teprotumumab Phase 3 OPTIC Study Shows Significantly Reduced Double Vision and Improved Quality of Life for People with Active Thyroid Eye Disease
BU
12:31pGlobal Melamine Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE and Borealis AG. | Technavio
BU
12:30pAmerican Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Store in Missouri Capital
GL
12:30pSLACK Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Slack Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
12:30pRegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 NSCP National Conference
GL
12:28pOil rises 2% after reports of Iranian tanker attack
RE
12:28pWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : to Release 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2019
AQ
12:28pStatement from First Liberty Institute on Beto O'Rourke's threat to the religious liberty of millions of Americans
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
3SAP AG : SAP : Shares Climb After Strong Third Quarter
4HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group