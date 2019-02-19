FISION Appoints Publishing Industry Veteran, Dan Dorsey, Chief Financial Officer and to the Board of Directors

FISION Corporation (OTCQB: FSSN), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management, sales enablement, and agile marketing technologies, has appointed Dan Dorsey as Chief Financial Officer and to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2019. Following his appointment, the company’s board will be comprised of three members, with one serving independently.

“Dan brings to our board more than 20 years of financial and senior-level executive experience,” said FISION CEO, Mike Brown. “Given his success at several large corporate enterprises, both public and private, we expect to benefit from Dan’s insights and deep financial knowledge as we expand our market presence and pursue strategic, value-added mergers and acquisitions.”

Dorsey presently serves as a partner with Capital Market Solutions, an advisory firm specializing in capital formation, transformation initiatives and financial strategies for public and private companies. He formerly served as vice president and corporate controller for Rodale, a global health and wellness publisher until it was acquired by Hearst Communications. Dorsey was previously the chief financial officer of Hudson News Distributors, the second largest distributor of magazines and books in the U.S. and was the senior vice president of finance and corporate controller for both Tribune Publishing Company and Source Interlink Companies. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

Dorsey will succeed Garry Lowenthal, who has served as FISION’s Chief Financial Officer since 2010. Lowenthal will transition into a non-officer role within the company and will also step down as a Director of the Company, effective February 28, 2019.

“Dan’s appointment as CFO and as a member of our board of directors, also advances us toward meeting the qualifications for up listing to a major exchange,” added Brown. “In addition to our other new director, John Bode whom Dan worked closely with while both were employed by Tribune Publishing Company and Source Interlink Companies, we expect the strength of Dan’s background and experience to help us attract additional high-quality directors as we continue to build out our board.”

Dorsey commented: “Having had the chance to work with both FISION and Continuity Logic in support of the proposed merger that didn’t materialize, I became very familiar with the financial profile and management styles of both companies. I believe that my experiences with helping companies strengthen their financial position will assist FISION in creating a sustainable model resulting in continued growth and the potential of growth through acquisition.”

About FISION Corporation

Founded in 2011, Minneapolis-based FISION is the nation’s leading provider of agile marketing software that simplifies collaboration across global organizations, and more effectively manages brand and marketing content. FISION allows marketing and sales teams to work better together by enabling them to more quickly and easily create, distribute and measure the performance of compelling, localized, on-brand communications. FISION’s patented technology brings unrivaled capabilities to clients across more than 20 countries, including some of the world’s largest corporations in healthcare, hospitality, financial/insurance, software, and technology.

Volerro Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of FISION, provides a SaaS platform that simplifies how enterprise teams create, refine and distribute content. By streamlining content production and team coordination, its cloud-based collaboration service eliminates “content chaos” among product, brand, marketing, and creative teams. Volerro’s ReVu.Me cloud app allows team members to work on the same document in real-time with integrated chat and voice conferencing. For more information, visit www.volerro.com.

