FIT Biotech Oy in Breach of Covenants under Subscription Agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean

On 25 February 2019 at 9:45 (EET), the Board of Directors of FIT Biotech
Oy ("FitBio", FITBIO: FN Finland) issued a stock exchange release (the
“Release”), indicating announcing that FitBio had decided to file for
bankruptcy (the “Bankruptcy Filing”).
Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors (UK) LTD (“ABO”) regrets that FitBio’s board
decided that it had no choice but to proceed with the Bankruptcy Filing.
ABO works constructively with all of its borrowers to endeavour to
preserve value, including with respect to FitBio.
FitBio was in breach of certain covenants under the existing
loan/subscription agreement with ABO and, as a result of this, FitBio
had no right to request a further drawdown under that existing
agreement. ABO had notified FitBio, on numerous occasions, that it was
in covenant breach, and accordingly, that further funding under the
existing loan/subscription agreement between FitBio and ABO was no
longer possible.
For the month leading up to the Release, ABO had been in active
discussions with FitBio’s board of directors and executive management
regarding a potential restructuring of FitBio, which would have entailed
an injection of capital into FitBio (the “Restructuring”). As a result
of these discussions, ABO presented a restructuring plan to FitBio which
the board of directors of ABO considered to be a viable plan.
Unfortunately, FitBio was unable to meet certain necessary conditions
for the Restructuring, and ABO understands that this was in fact the
reason for the board of directors of FitBio deciding to file for
bankruptcy.
Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors (UK) LTD
Board of Directors
About ABO
Alpha Blue Ocean was founded by Pierre Vannineuse and is the investment
manager to a family of funds operating across multiple jurisdictions.
ABO specialises in debt and equity financing to publicly listed
companies across the world and in a variety of sectors including
healthcare, energy, mining, and technology. Its main representation
office is based in London, UK.
For more information, please visit www.alphablueocean.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005351/en/