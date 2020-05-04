Log in
FITB & SERV INVESTOR UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/04/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)
Class Period: February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020
Deadline: June 8, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/fitb
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (2) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV)
Class Period: February 26, 2019 - November 04, 2019
Deadline: June 9, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/serv  
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (2) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (3) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
