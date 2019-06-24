FL511 Mobile App Adds New Features

New features have been added to the FL511 Mobile App. These features are available on the updated app:

Camera images have been added to the map (and can be enabled in the settings).

Message signs have been added to the map (and can be enabled in the settings).

There is a second nearby camera image to incidents, where available.

A new icon has been added for congestion incidents.

The user can toggle between low and high accuracy location data (higher accuracy or reduced power consumption).

The incidents list is now sorted based on proximity.

The truck parking facilities list is now sorted based on proximity.

The FL511 Mobile App is a component of the Florida 511 (FL511) Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS), which provides real-time information on crashes, congestion, construction and closures on all of Florida’s interstates, toll roads and major metropolitan roadways. The goal is to increase safety and reduce travel time on Florida roads.

The mobile app has been available for Apple and Android devices since 2012. It underwent a significant update in 2018 and early 2019 in response to today’s rapidly changing technology. The app was updated again on May 31st on Google Play and on June 4th on the Apple App store to add these features.

Additional system components include a website in English and Spanish, Twitter feeds, Facebook and Instagram pages, and others to improve the safety on Florida roads.

The FL511 system is the state’s official source for traffic and travel information. FL511 provides information on congestion events, crashes, construction and maintenance activities; and travel times on all interstates and toll facilities and several Florida routes, so drivers can make better choices about their travel plans. The public information service is accessible by mobile app, website in English and Spanish, Twitter messages, Facebook, Instagram, texts alerts and more.

FL511 provides camera snapshots on major Florida roads, so users can see road conditions ahead of time. The goal is to provide information about current conditions to keep traffic moving safely and efficiently in Florida. To accomplish its goal, FL511 provides the latest traffic information and road conditions throughout Florida, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Before heading out, drivers should visit the FL511.com website for important traffic information and incident alerts to plan their travel. In addition, be sure to download the FL511 Mobile App, now with voice interaction feature so users can speak a request for their destination. Once on the road, have a passenger check to avoid using a phone while behind the wheel. Get the Florida 511 Mobile App on Google Play, or download it from the Apple App Store.

Travelers can follow FL511 on 13 Twitter handles, on Facebook @FL511, and Instagram @Florida_511. For more information, visit the website at FL511.com to Connect.Know.Go.

