FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Asset finance new business grows by 5% in September

11/06/2019 | 05:45am EST

6 November 2019

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) grew by 5% in September, compared with the same month in 2018. In Q3 2019 as a whole, new business was also 5% higher than in the same quarter in 2018.

New finance for plant and machinery and business cars grew in September by 15% and 4% respectively, compared with the same month in the previous year. Over the same period, new finance for commercial vehicles held steady.

Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Head of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:

'In September, the asset finance industry reported its strongest growth in new finance for plant and machinery since January 2019 as businesses stockpiled ahead of another Brexit deadline.

'The industry has seen total new business grow in all but one month so far in 2019, with the latest annual new business total reaching a record level of £34.5 billion.'

Sep 2019

% change on prev. year

3 months to Sep

2019

% change on prev. year

12 months to Sep

2019

% change on prev. year

Total FLA asset finance (£m)

2,907

+5

8,454

+5

34,474

+7

Total excluding high value (£m)

2,688

+5

7,862

+5

31,959

+5

Data Extracts:

By asset:

Plant and machinery finance (£m)

623

+15

1,850

+9

7,445

+12

Commercial vehicle finance (£m)

730

0

2,148

+8

9,098

+14

IT equipment finance (£m)

309

-10

757

-8

2,663

-6

Business equipment finance (£m)

180

-1

584

-4

2,597

+5

Car finance (£m)

712

+4

2,160

+4

8,965

0

Aircraft, ships and rolling stock finance (£m)

20

+78

87

+71

541

+126

By channel:

Direct finance (£m)

1,217

-1

3,859

+4

16,062

+6

Broker-introduced finance (£m)

541

+4

1,623

+5

6,616

+12

Sales finance (£m)

930

+15

2,380

+6

9,281

+1

By product:

Finance leasing (£m)

405

-8

1,064

+2

4,256

+7

Operating leasing (£m)

501

+1

1,473

0

6,103

-1

Lease/Hire purchase (£m)

1,566

+4

4,718

+8

19,497

+10

Other finance (£m)

280

+20

877

+5

3,313

+8

Note to editors:

  1. In 2018, FLA members provided £136 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £33 billion of finance was provided to businesses and the public sector. FLA members financed around third of UK investment in machinery, equipment and purchased software in the UK in 2018.
  2. For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.

Disclaimer

FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:44:03 UTC
