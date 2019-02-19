FLANDERS Partners with Augury to Offer Continuous Machine Diagnostics

FLANDERS—a family-operated, advanced technology systems solution
provider with expertise in electric machine repair, advanced control
systems technology, as well as power systems engineering—has partnered
with Augury, a leading AI-based machine health solution provider to
improve its continuous machine diagnostics offering. The partnership
allows FLANDERS to flesh out its offering of machine and fleet
monitoring services with Augury’s industrial analytics platform, helping
to improve machine performance and increase reliability. Existing and
future FLANDERS customers will be able to continuously collect, analyze,
and trend performance data to proactively predict maintenance needs,
circumvent machine failure, improve uptime, and eliminate unscheduled
shutdowns.
Through this partnership, FLANDERS is offering a reliable,
manufacturer-agnostic solution that allows each division of an
organization the ability to drill-down into the specific area of a
machine’s health most pertinent to their function; optimizing the
operation itself and company assets. This end-to-end solution bolsters
FLANDERS’ focus on machine and fleet monitoring services across multiple
industries and applications.
“FLANDERS and Augury, together, are working to take Artificial
Intelligence to the next level,” said John Burant, Vice President of
Global Business Development at FLANDERS. “FLANDERS’ extensive background
in machine applications along with Augury’s experience in AI algorithms
and instrumentation is a perfect mix to create a winning solution for
our customers. This is an exciting partnership that will serve the
industry with excellence.”
The intelligence gathered through Augury’s IoT-enabled sensors provides
invaluable insight into machine health, empowering dependable,
cost-saving decision-making that will extend the life and reliability of
machines. Augury’s unique algorithm-powered approach to system
diagnostics provides actionable, data-driven repair and maintenance
recommendations to improve productivity and increase uptime. This will
help FLANDERS continue to provide innovative solutions to its global,
multi-industry customer base and expose Augury to those audiences.
“Equipment manufacturers and service providers are increasingly turning
to industrial analytics as a critical component for their IIoT
strategy,” said Saar Yoskovitz, co-Founder and CEO of Augury. “By
providing transparency into the health of machines, coupled with
actionable recommendations, we’re enabling FLANDERS and their customers
to keep pace with today’s business demands. We're excited to work with
them on bringing new services and business models to the market.”
About FLANDERS
FLANDERS is a global leader in motors, drives, electronics, and control
systems for heavy industrial machines. The privately-owned company has
over 70 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing, and servicing
large electrical rotating equipment and systems that bring massive
machines to life. Today, FLANDERS develops some of the most advanced
controls and software for complex machines in the connected era of Big
Data and continues to provide its trusted hands-on repair of motors and
electrical systems.
FLANDERS has offices, warehouses, and Regional Service Centers across
the United States and around the world. Our facilities and operations
are located in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. Our
corporate headquarters is based in Evansville, Indiana.
For more information about FLANDERS, email info@flandersinc.com
or visit flandersinc.com.
About Augury
Augury is making machines more reliable by combining two key shifts in
the industry: artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The
intersection of these trends allows Augury to provide industry leaders
with full visibility and control of the health and performance of their
machines, thereby greatly accelerating productivity, safety, and
positive environmental impact. Visit augury.com.
