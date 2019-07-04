FLASH SALE: OURSHOP celebrates 1st birthday

SEPANG, 5 July 2019 - AirAsia's e-marketplace OURSHOP celebrates its first birthday this month, kicking off a flash sale with 50%* off products storewide. The online shopping extravaganza is valid for just 72 hours and will run from 7 July 2019 to 9 July 2019.

In addition to pre-booking duty free products at heavily discounted prices, shoppers will get the added convenience of collecting their purchases on board AirAsia flights or at selected airports.

Followers of OURSHOP on social media (Facebook and Instagram) will also be given the opportunity to take advantage of an additional 24 hours of discount shopping by looking out for the unique flash sale promo code.

OURSHOP CEO Lalitha Sivanaser said, 'To celebrate our first birthday, we are rewarding our shoppers with massive discounts on OURSHOP's local and international products and brands.

'We're also running a Birthday GIFTaway with prizes* worth RM1,000,000 to lucky shoppers from 7 to 21 July 2019. This includes up to 1.5 million AirAsia BIG points, return flights to Melbourne, OURSHOP shopping vouchers, hotel vouchers and more. All you have to do is visit ourshop.com every day during the campaign period and you'll stand a chance to win.'

OURSHOP is a unique marketplace that sells a wide range of duty free and travel retail products including local and international brands. The platform is not only accessible by AirAsia's almost 100 million guests carried per year, but any traveller who use airports supported by the platform. The e-commerce platform was designed with accessibility, convenience and affordability in mind.

Aside from the convenience of buying from their device, travellers can have peace of mind that they are purchasing from an official retailer or brand directly ensuring the quality and authenticity of the products.

Shoppers who choose to pre-book their duty free on OURSHOP can now collect at ERAMAN duty free outlets in Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), Aelia Duty Free at Melbourne's Avalon Airport, Lagardère Hong Kong at Hong Kong International Airport, Plaza Bali at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Jakarta and our newly formed partnership with Regent Asia which will begin our airport collection in the Philippines soon. Shoppers can also opt to pre-book and collect their products onboard AirAsia flights.

Shoppers who purchase products on ourshop.com can also earn AirAsia BIG Points for their purchases, which can be used to redeem free flights on AirAsia, creating a cycle of value as the more miles travelled or items bought, the more customers earn points.

Visit ourshop.com to make your duty free purchases today.

For the latest OURSHOP news, activities, and promotions, please follow OURSHOP on Facebook (facebook.com/ourshopofficial) and Instagram (instagram.com/ourshop).

* The 50% discount is capped at MYR500. Daily reward is limited to one reward per user and must connect to AirAsia BIG member account on ourshop.com. Prize is not guaranteed.

Onboard collection is currently available on AirAsia (carrier code AK), AirAsia X (carrier code D7) and AirAsia Indonesia (carrier code QZ) services. Airport pickup is available at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), Kota Kinabalu International Airport (T1), Avalon Airport Melbourne, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Jakarta and Hong Kong International Airport (T1).