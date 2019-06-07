Log in
FLEX, BA, SCOR - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action

06/07/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)
Class Period: January 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018,
Deadline: June 4, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/flex

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting including those related to customer contracts; and (2) that the Company had experienced operational issues with the project with Nike.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)
Class Period: January 8, 2018 - March 21, 2019
Deadline: June 10, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ba

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) material information regarding the 737 MAX airplanes from investors, including the fact that Boeing designed and sold as “extras” or “optional features” safety features designed to prevent accidents such as the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airline crashes; (2) most airlines, including United, did not purchase these safety features; (3) Boeing had received delegated authority from the FAA over the safety analysis of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) – the system reportedly responsible for the crashes – that the Company delivered to the FAA, all while rushing the 737 MAX to market; and (4) Boeing knew that it had a clear conflict of interest and that its certification was undermined by the Company’s desire to rush the 737 MAX to market, despite decreased safety, in order to compete with Airbus.

Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)
Class Period: November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019
Deadline: June 10, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/scor

On March 31, 2019, Comscore revealed that its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago, would both be resigning. Comscore also said that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $100 million and $104 million, compared to previous estimate of $106 million in revenue. Following this news, the Company stock dropped as much as $5.64, or nearly 28%, during intraday trading on April 1, 2019.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
