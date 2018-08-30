FLW & White River Marine Group Announce Expansion of Global Boat Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move unprecedented in Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) history, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization announced today that White River Marine Group, the world’s largest manufacturer of fishing and recreational boats – including longtime FLW partner Ranger Boats plus Nitro and Triton Boats – has extended and expanded its exclusive boat sponsorship with the company. FLW will now showcase all three boat brands across their multiple media channels and premier tournament trails. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

FLW and Ranger Boats have enjoyed the longest-running boat sponsor relationship in the sport, with a history that dates back to FLW's formative years in the early 1980s as Operation Bass.

The acquisition of Ranger Boats by the White River Marine Group in 2014 has enabled the growth of the 30+ year partnership with FLW, as multiple internationally-recognized boat brands are housed under the White River Marine Group umbrella. Ranger Boats will remain the featured and official boat of FLW, with Nitro and Triton Boats now added to the tournament organization’s impressive sponsorship lineup

“Ranger Boats has collectively served as the boat choice of FLW and the overwhelming majority of our anglers and fans for more than 30 years,” said FLW President of Marketing Trish Blake. “FLW is thrilled to announce that we are now expanding upon that partnership, a reflection of the great value of and influence of FLW and our anglers on the boating market.

“The relationship with White River Marine Group has allowed us to seamlessly add the Nitro and Triton Boat brands to our sponsorship portfolio while still allowing Ranger Boats to remain an integral part of the fabric of FLW and the sport of professional bass fishing. We look forward to building on this partnership for many years to come.”

The Ranger, Nitro and Triton boat brands will all be prominently featured at FLW-sanctioned tournaments and outdoor expos, including interactive booth space and boating displays at designated events. The brands will be promoted through exclusive content and giveaways across FLW’s multiple media platforms including FLWFishing.com, FLW social media channels, FLW Bass Fishing magazine and the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show. Ranger Boats will continue to offer its lucrative Ranger Cup contingency program, offering Ranger owners additional valuable awards in FLW tournaments, while Nitro and Triton Boats will also present contingency programs for FLW anglers. For the latest information regarding contingency payouts in FLW competition, visit FLWFishing.com.

“We are very excited to expand our partnership with FLW,” said noted conservationist and White River Marine Group founder Johnny Morris. “Beyond connecting our iconic boat brands with passionate anglers, FLW’s tournaments promote the sport of fishing on a global scale and align with our conservation vision to help introduce new audiences to the great outdoors.”

White River Marine Group is the exclusive boat sponsor across all of FLW's media platforms, including tournaments and Expos, websites, social media, FLW Bass Fishing magazine and the "FLW" television show. For more information about FLW, their tournaments and sponsors, visit FLWFishing.com. To learn more about White River Marine Group and their full line of fishing and recreational boats, visit WhiteRiverMG.com.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2018 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct 286 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and Spain. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

About Ranger Boats and White River Marine Group

With boat design and manufacturing operations based in Flippin, Arkansas, Ranger has been recognized as the premium fishing boat in the industry for 50 years. Now part of White River Marine Group, Ranger joins the #1 family of fishing and recreational boats founded in 1978, when Johnny Morris created the world's first professionally rigged and nationally marketed boat, motor and trailer packages. This introduction revolutionized the marine industry and now, 40 years later, Tracker Boats remains the number one selling fishing boat brand in America. Today White River Marine Group is the largest manufacturer of boats in the world by volume, manufacturing quality boats offering performance, innovation and value with world-class service so everyone can experience the joy of fishing and boating. Today White River Marine Group offers an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading brands including Tracker Boats®, Sun Tracker®, Nitro®, Tahoe®, Regency®, Mako®, Ranger® and Triton®. For more information, visit http://www.whiterivermg.com/.

Attachment

Joseph Opager Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) (612)-337-1989 joseph.opager@flwfishing.com