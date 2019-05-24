FLX Bio Announces Name Change to RAPT Therapeutics

FLX Bio, a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company,
today announced it has changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., to
more accurately represent the company’s dedication and focused efforts
to develop and commercialize oral small molecule therapies for patients
with significant unmet needs in cancer and inflammatory diseases using
its expertise in immunology, small molecule drug discovery and
computational biology.
“The name RAPT Therapeutics embodies our commitment to apply our
proprietary discovery and development engine to advance highly
selective, oral treatments that intelligently target key immune drivers
to more effectively and safely treat cancer and inflammatory diseases,
and importantly, improve the lives of patients,” said Brian Wong, M.D.,
Ph.D., president and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. “Since our founding,
we have internally discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates
that target CCR4, with FLX475 in development for the treatment of
multiple cancers and RPT193 expected to enter clinical studies in the
second half of 2019.”
RAPT’s lead oncology drug candidate, FLX475, selectively inhibits the
migration of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells (Treg) into
tumors. In a Phase 1 clinical study in 104 healthy volunteers, FLX475
was well tolerated and demonstrated favorable drug like properties and
target engagement. The company is currently conducting a Phase 1/2
clinical study investigating FLX475 as a single agent and in combination
with pembrolizumab, a PD-1 antibody, in patients with “charged” tumors
who the company believes have the greatest probability of clinical
benefit. RAPT expects to generate proof-of-concept data from this study
in the first half of 2020.
RAPT’s lead inflammation drug candidate, RPT193, selectively inhibits
the migration of type 2 T helper cells (Th2) into allergically-inflamed
tissues, which are clinically validated drivers of allergic diseases
such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic urticaria (skin rash),
allergic conjunctivitis, rhinosinusitis and eosinophilic esophagitis
(inflammation of the esophagus). In multiple preclinical models, oral
administration of RPT193 demonstrated activity in reducing inflammation
comparable with leading injectable biologics with validated clinical
activity. Preclinical toxicology studies demonstrated a safety profile
consistent with chronic dosing. RAPT believes the preclinical safety and
efficacy results combined with the convenience of oral dosing support a
profile competitive with standard of care, including steroids and
dupilumab, as well as clinical product candidates, such as the JAK
inhibitors. The company expects to file an investigational new drug
(IND) application for this drug candidate in the second half of 2019
with initial clinical development planned for atopic dermatitis.
In addition, RAPT is identifying lead compounds that inhibit general
control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2), which is a fundamental regulator of
antitumor immunity and tumor cell survival. In preclinical studies, our
lead molecule has demonstrated the ability to fully restore T-cell
proliferation and function in nutrient-deprived conditions, enhance
tumor cell death and elicit anti-tumor responses in preclinical tumor
models. We anticipate filing an IND with the FDA in 2020.
RAPT is also pursuing a range of targets including HPK1 that are in the
discovery stage of development.
About RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral
small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in
oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery
and development engine, the company develops highly selective small
molecules that are designed to modulate the fundamental immune responses
underlying these diseases. RAPT has rapidly discovered and advanced two
unique drug candidates each targeting CCR4, including our lead oncology
drug candidate, FLX475, now in clinical development and our lead
inflammation drug candidate, RPT193, expected to enter the clinic in the
second half of 2019. The company is also pursuing other discovery
targets including GCN2 and HPK1 for the treatment of cancer. Please
visit www.rapt.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005058/en/