FM: Iran Oil Sales should return to May 2018 Levels

08/06/2019 | 04:10am EDT

According to IRNA, speaking in press conference on Monday, Dr. Zarif said that steps must be taken to continue work on the JCPOA, a deal Iran and the P5+1 group of countries struck back in 2015 of which the US pulled out in May 2018.

'Our oil sales should go back to May, when the United States left the deal,' he told the Iranian and foreign reporters.

In May 2018, Iran exported 2.8 mbd of crude oil.

Zarif said Iran, relying on its national capabilities, Economy of Resilience and cooperation with others, would thwart the US maximum pressures.

Asked about the reason behind the US move to sanction him, Zarif said what the US did indicated that there are two models of conduct, first based on dialogue and interaction and the second based of bullying and threat, and the second one is what the US opted for.

Zarif made clear that the reaction of the international community to the US action sanctioning him had driven Washington to isolation.

Answering to a question about the recent seizure of a UK oil tanker in Persian Gulf and the possible formation of international coalition to protect the oil tankers, Zarif said the United States is responsible for escalation of tension in the Persian Gulf.

Zarif also recalled the human tragedy the US Navy's Vincennes created in the Persian Gulf in 1988 by shot-down of the Iranian passenger plane which led to killing of nearly 300 people.

He said that the United States had brought nothing to the region but aggression, war and massacre.

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
