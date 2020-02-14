Log in
FM holds talks with US secretary of state

02/14/2020 | 09:20am EST

On the margins of the 56th Munich Security Conference 14 February 2020, Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman met with the United States Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo.

The two officials underscored friendly relations between Croatia and the US, agreeing to continue cooperating in priority areas of mutual interest, such as defence and security, and economy and energy. They highlighted excellent defence cooperation, both bilateral and within NATO, and exchanged views on the future of NATO's peacekeeping missions, operations and activities. Pompeo thanked Croatia for its significant contribution to international peace and security.

Grlić Radman acquainted Pompeo with the priorities and activities of Croatia's EU presidency. The two officials stressed the importance of transatlantic relations and a joint US-EU approach to global crisis hotspots. They underlined the need for continued coordination and engagement in the Middle East, including the Middle East Peace Process and the Iran nuclear deal.

Grlić Radman outlined Croatia's views concerning EU enlargement onto Southeast Europe, one of the Croatian presidency's priorities. The collocutors agreed that the EU and Euro-Atlantic integration was the only road to long-term peace, stability and economic growth for Southeast European countries. Pompeo reiterated the US' commitment to this crucial goal for the stability of the European continent.

In addition, Grlić Radman reflected on topics of importance to Croatia, such as visa cancellation for Croats and double taxation avoidance agreement, which Croatia is systematically working on.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:20:03 UTC
