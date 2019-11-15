FMA Financial Market Authority : The European Central Bank (ECB) has revoked the licence held by Anglo Austrian AAB Bank AG (previously Meinl Bank AG).

The European Central Bank (ECB) has revoked the licence to provide banking business held by Anglo Austrian AAB Bank AG (previously Meinl Bank AG) in a decision dated 14 November 2019. This ECB decision is immediately effective, following its delivery today.

The Financial Market Authority (FMA) was the competent authority for the day-to-day supervision of Anglo Austrian AAB Bank AG, which was a less significant institution. However, the ECB is responsible for the withdrawal of all licences in the euro area, including those of less-significant banks.

Anglo Austrian AAB Bank AG has the option to appeal against this ECB decision.

General information about the legal conditions relating to the granting, revocation and lapsing of banking licences may be found on the FMA Website at: https://www.fma.gv.at/en/banks/licencing-notification/