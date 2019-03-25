FMC Corporation Becomes The Franklin Institute's First Environmental Science Partner and New Presenting Sponsor of the Annual Philadelphia Science Festival April 26-May 4

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin Institute and agricultural sciences company FMC Corporation have formed a multi-year partnership to build upon and develop a series of innovative, engaging educational experiences highlighting sustainability, environmental science and their importance in our society.

"At a time when the focus on STEM is more important than ever, we are grateful for the commitment of FMC to The Franklin Institute, the city of Philadelphia, and the wider region," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute. "From the Philadelphia Science Festival to the museum experience in Changing Earth, this partnership is built on expertise, collaboration and a commitment from two Philadelphia-based organizations to work together to engage, inspire, and enlighten the next generations of STEM leaders."

The partnership marks a significant milestone, designating FMC as the Institute's first-ever Environmental Science Partner, as well as the new Presenting Sponsor of the massive Institute-led Philadelphia Science Festival, April 26-May 4.

"Our partnership with the Franklin Institute allows FMC to highlight the importance of sustainable, productive agriculture in a world facing a fast-growing population and water scarcity challenges," said Pierre Brondeau, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of FMC. "We have made recent investments in our global R&D headquarters located in the Philadelphia area, and employ some of the world's preeminent agricultural scientists. We look forward to sharing this expertise with the Philadelphia community."

Now in its ninth year, the Philadelphia Science Festival is an unprecedented collaboration of more than 200 of the region's top organizations showcasing the critical role science and technology play in everyday life. Created, organized, and led by The Franklin Institute since 2011, the Festival is part of a national movement to make science hands-on and accessible, and it builds on the city's rich history of originality and invention with dozens of free events at museums, labs, libraries, and even beer gardens and fossil parks for nine days beginning April 26.

As part of its involvement in the Festival, FMC will host a significant exhibit during the Science Carnival on the Parkway, the marquee event that closes out the nine-day event on Saturday, May 4. In addition, FMC will be hosting activities at Science in Clark Park on Saturday, April 27 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the Franklin Institute and design a fun and interactive experience for visitors to understand the science of crop protection and its important role in agriculture," said Kathy Shelton, vice president, chief technology officer at FMC Corporation. "Through our exhibit and demonstrations, we will showcase a variety of seeds, planting and growth technologies, and the role of plant nutrients in growing fruits and vegetables that are available in your grocery store."

As the first-ever Environmental Science Partner of The Franklin Institute, FMC will play an integral part in the daily interaction with visitors, primarily within the earth and environmental exhibit Changing Earth. The partnership will produce a series of interactive activities, facilitated by a varying mix of Institute science interpreters and FMC scientists, that explore the intersections of human society with our natural environment and stimulate thought-provoking conversations around food choices, climate change, and sustainability. Visitors will recreate in real-time the erosive impacts of acid rain on our city blocks–a phenomenon identified in the U.S. first by 2019 Franklin Institute Awards laureate Gene Likens; engineer solutions to protect against heavy downpours and rising temperatures in our cities; delve into difficult decisions related to food technology and personal choice, and create seed balls from recycled materials.

ABOUT THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in the field of science and technology learning, as well as a dynamic center of activity. Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA SCIENCE FESTIVAL

Established in 2011 by The Franklin Institute as one of the first of its kind in the country, the Philadelphia Science Festival is a nine-day celebration of science and technology in everyday places—parks, restaurants, bars, libraries, and museums. It aims not only to engage the community through STEM-focused activities but also to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by creating homegrown citizen scientists. More than 200 partners collaborate to produce the Festival, which culminates in the free, daylong Science Carnival on the Parkway, Saturday, May 4. The Philadelphia Science Festival is engineered by The Franklin Institute and is presented by FMC. Providing additional support in 2019 is The Dow Chemical Company, EMD Performance Materials Corporation, Temple University, Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. To learn more, visit PhilaScienceFestival.org. #GetNerdyPHL, April 26—May 4.

ABOUT FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,500 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

