Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FMD Fondazione Mondo Digitale : Professions of the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Yesterday, the Adnkronos News Agency published a report on Project Ambizione Italia for Schools including an interview with Francesca Del Duca [@Francesca_fmd], Coordinator of the project promoted by Microsoft.

How does a self-driving car learn to drive? How does Spotify understand our musical preferences and suggest the right playlists? How does Facebook recognise our friends in the photos that we publish? Young men and women need to learn about this technology to be ready for the professions of the future. And this gives rise to ad hoc activities to train students transversally. The Fondazione Mondo Digitale, an agency accredited by the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research, and Microsoft promote Project 'Ambizione Italia for Schools' to provide 250,000 students and 20,000 teachers with the digital competences necessary for the future and with a focus on artificial intelligence. 'We decided to participate in Microsoft's 'Ambizione Italia' Programme to accelerate digital transformation in Italy, a sector that will significantly contribute to the growth of the economy,' explains Francesca Del Duca, 'Ambizione Italia for Schools' Coordinator. In fact, the development of artificial intelligence will create 135,000 new ICT jobs by 2020 with an increase by 2035 of working productivity (+12%) and gross added value (+15% GDP). 'As a foundation,' continues Francesca Del Duca, 'our mission is to provide an education to those who are excluded from digital innovation and help them keep abreast of technological society. In general, we target disadvantaged categories, especially young men and women. In Italy, there is a mismatch between work supply and demand, especially in the ICT sector as people are lacking the necessary competences. We try to orient and introduce young men and women to artificial intelligence through specific labs that impart the required competences in middle and high schools. As a foundation, we have had to develop all the content as it did not exist.'

We have developed courses for three age groups: Kids (10-13), Youth (14-18) and Advanced (16-18). Moreover, there is a formula for younger children, too. The project is based on 37 hubs around Italy: 10 in schools, 25 Coding Girls Hubs that introduce young women to coding and 2 hubs for labs (Phyrtual Innovation Gym in Rome and the Microsoft House in Milan. Courses are provided for free to all types of schools in Italy. Schools just need to request participation in a given lab. At the end of the 4-hour labs, students receive a participation certificate and an open badge that certifies their new competences. Training concerns both students and teachers. 'Teachers are involved because their contribution is fundamental. They can replicate the courses at their schools and facilitate projects. We aim to train at least 3000 teachers - we are halfway,' explains Ms. Del Duca. There also are courses on-line. 'These provide advanced training on issues addressed during traditional courses. On-line courses may be completed independently, but we advise everyone to complete both, especially because having a real teacher helps if you have questions. In class, we always provide links to on-line courses. All you need to do is register on the platform and it's free. The courses are all interconnected, but can also be enjoyed individually,' explains the Coordinator.

Feedback on results? 'We always provide,' points out Ms. Del Duca, 'a lab evaluation questionnaire that addresses both how enjoyable the course was and the general understanding of the course. Indeed, the latter is useful for us, too, as it's our first project on these issues. To date, the results have been extremely positive both to the students and teachers. This has driven us to continue developing content and finetune the courses.' The one-year pilot project will end in January 2020, but the FMD and Microsoft intend to continue it. The objective is to reach out to over 2 million young men and women and professionals in Italy by 2020 to provide them with an education that will keep them abreast of technological innovation and artificial intelligence. 'We are conducting a project on STEM subjects with the American Embassy. Thanks to Project Coding girls. We are national partners of Facebook for Programme 'She Means Business' International Programme. And we are conducting Project 'New Jobs Workshop' with Google, for which we received an award for providing education to 10,000 NEETs.'

(Source: ADNK: Ict: Fond. Mondo digitale, a scuola per formare giovani su professioni future)

Adnkronos, January 9, 2019

Disclaimer

FMD - Fondazione Mondo Digitale published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 14:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aFACEBOOK : Switzerland warns Facebook's Libra it will face extra scrutiny
RE
11:19aFACEBOOK : Switzerland warns Facebook's Libra it will face extra scrutiny
RE
11:18aAs trade war pinches China, it opens doors wide for foreign money
RE
11:17aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF EST : Estonian Ambassador to the international organisations in Geneva presents her credentials to the WTO Director-General
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:08aIrish beef price dispute sparks layoffs, threatens exports
RE
11:02aAGA AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION : Future Supply of Natural Gas Sees Largest Increase in 54-Year History
PU
10:57aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : PIG MARKET UPDATE 11th SEPTEMBER
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group