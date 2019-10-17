FMI Advises Kirlin Design Build in Sale to Blue Wolf Capital Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of Kirlin Design Build ("KDB") to Blue Wolf Capital Partners ("Blue Wolf"). FMI Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to KDB for this transaction.

"KDB's successful sale to Blue Wolf is a testament to our vision and the dedication of our exceptional employees," said John Boncher, Executive Chairman of Kirlin Design Build. "I look forward to working with Mike and our partners at Blue Wolf during this next period of our history, as we provide our customers with the stellar service they have come to know. Our objective will always remain the same: to be the best engineering and construction company in the nation."

"Kirlin Design Build is an innovative, engineering-led organization with an impressive ability to deliver exceptional solutions to challenging projects for its customers and general contractor partners," said Bennet Grill, a Principal at Blue Wolf. "KDB has succeeded because of its hardworking team of engineers, designers and construction experts — we are proud to welcome Mike, Doug and the entire KDB team into the Blue Wolf family as we support the company's next phase of growth."

"We welcome the support of Blue Wolf and the financial and operating resources it will provide to allow KDB to execute on its business plan and achieve its vision for future success," said Mike Miller, CEO of KDB. "We will continue to provide our customers and business partners with exceptional engineering and construction services and we believe the company is poised for even greater success going forward."

Mike Miller will become KDB's new CEO, and Doug Makosy will remain President. Additionally, John Boncher will join the company as Executive Chairman, joining Mike Miller and others from Blue Wolf on KDB's Board of Directors.

Based in Maryland, Kirlin Design Build is one of the nation's leading engineering and construction companies. With a focus on large, complex federal and private sector projects, the company has provided exceptional services to its clients and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to its business partners. KDB's talented team of engineers and construction experts prides itself on taking an innovative and collaborative approach to finding the most efficient and effective design solutions and delivering even the most challenging projects on-time and under-budget. For additional information, please visit www.kirlindesignbuild.com.

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf collaborates with management to transform companies strategically and operationally. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between businesses, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to create value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

About FMI Capital Advisors:

FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is a leading investment banking firm exclusively serving the Built Environment. With more than 700 completed M&A transactions, our industry focus enables us to maximize value for our clients through our deep market knowledge, strong technical expertise and unparalleled network of industry relationships.

FMI Capital Advisors Contact:

Alex Miller, Managing Director

amiller@fminet.com

919.785.9234

