Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FMI Food Marketing Institute : Applauds FED Plan to Initiate Real-Time Payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Bank (FED) announced today its plans to implement a real-time payments system. The FedNow Service, set to begin operating by 2023 or 2024, will modernize the payments infrastructure and allow businesses more flexibility in managing money and making time-sensitive payments. Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has worked with the FED over the past years to identify the challenges and opportunities in the U.S. payments ecosystem, including the potential of a real-time gross settlements (RTGS). Hannah Walker, vice president, political affairs, offered the following statement regarding the initiation of the payment program:

'We're extremely pleased with the FED's announcement to create a real-time payment system and thank the Governors for their support. It is a commonsense solution that will bring U.S. payments into the 21st century, in order to mirror what is happening in the global market.

'For food retail businesses, it will spur innovation, create certainty in payments, and free-up the billions of dollars in capital that's fettered in transit. RTGS promote real-time transparency into actual credit charges and eliminates the days of 'pending' transactions that become added to total card balances.

'We participated in the FED's New York listening session and co-wrote a joint letter to the FED Governors and law makers urging support for real-time payments. In December 2018, FMI enthusiastically submitted comments strongly supporting the FED's proposal to move forward with standing up a RTGS system here in the U.S. We sincerely thank the FED for listening to the voices of food retailers on why RTGS is the right step for a more competitive payment ecosystem. As the payment system becomes established, FMI will continue to be engaged moving forward.'

Disclaimer

FMI - Food Marketing Institute published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 20:29:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pEnergy Down as Trade Fears Exacerbate Oil Slide -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:50pDoubleLine's Gundlach says it's 'a little late' to go into U.S. Treasuries after rally
RE
04:45pSC JOHNSON & SON : Shares Year-end Sustainability Update
PU
04:40pMID-YEAR GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR SALES DOWN 14.5 COMPARED TO 2018 PRESS RELEASE : 08/05/19
PU
04:38pWalmart faces pressure to stop gun sales after latest U.S. mass shootings
RE
04:35pWall St. sinks as yuan slide inflames U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
04:32pFMI FOOD MARKETING INSTITUTE : Applauds FED Plan to Initiate Real-Time Payments
PU
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China
DJ
04:20pTrade worries sink stocks as yuan slides to a decade low
RE
04:18pTrade worries sink stocks as yuan slides to a decade low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Increases Profit, Cash -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group