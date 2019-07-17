FMI Food Marketing Institute : Issues Comments to FDA on Products Containing Cannabis or Cannabis-Derived Compounds

WASHINGTON, DC - The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) filed comments yesterday in response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s request for scientific data and information about products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. The 2018 Farm Bill allows for the production and commercialization of hemp and hemp-derivatives like cannabidiol (CBD), but the new law explicitly preserves FDA's authority over the use of such ingredients in FDA-regulated products.

In its comments, FMI discussed the significant confusion surrounding these products for the public, suppliers and retailers, and state regulators, urging FDA to provide additional clarity and establish a pathway forward for the use of hemp and hemp-derived ingredients. FMI President and CEO, Leslie G. Sarasin, said:

'Consumer interest in hemp and hemp-derived products, especially those containing CBD, continues to grow rapidly, and the market is far too large to remain unregulated. Food retailers need a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework for the sale and labeling of these products in order to ensure they are marketed in a safe, responsible fashion.

'We urge FDA to provide guidance governing the production, sale, quality and marketing of consumer goods that contain cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. The agency's guidance would also be a tool to help facilitate consistent enforcement and oversight.'