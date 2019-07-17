Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FMI Food Marketing Institute : Issues Comments to FDA on Products Containing Cannabis or Cannabis-Derived Compounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:10am EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) filed comments yesterday in response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s request for scientific data and information about products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. The 2018 Farm Bill allows for the production and commercialization of hemp and hemp-derivatives like cannabidiol (CBD), but the new law explicitly preserves FDA's authority over the use of such ingredients in FDA-regulated products.

In its comments, FMI discussed the significant confusion surrounding these products for the public, suppliers and retailers, and state regulators, urging FDA to provide additional clarity and establish a pathway forward for the use of hemp and hemp-derived ingredients. FMI President and CEO, Leslie G. Sarasin, said:

'Consumer interest in hemp and hemp-derived products, especially those containing CBD, continues to grow rapidly, and the market is far too large to remain unregulated. Food retailers need a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework for the sale and labeling of these products in order to ensure they are marketed in a safe, responsible fashion.

'We urge FDA to provide guidance governing the production, sale, quality and marketing of consumer goods that contain cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. The agency's guidance would also be a tool to help facilitate consistent enforcement and oversight.'

Disclaimer

FMI - Food Marketing Institute published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43aG7 finance chiefs pour cold water on Facebook's digital coin plans
RE
10:41aFACEBOOK : faces more scrutiny from Congress over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
10:40aPoland proposes tightening 5G security standards
RE
10:39aFACEBOOK : faces more scrutiny from Congress over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
10:38aIMF sees trade disputes slowing global trade, sees supply chain risks
RE
10:37aDollar holds steady, pound hits 27-month low
RE
10:37aWall St. flat as railroads slide after CSX signals trade impact
RE
10:31aThe Big Picture
10:27aMicrosoft, AT&T sign cloud deal worth more than $2 billion
RE
10:26aAmazon under EU antitrust fire over use of merchant data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
4STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Lockmaker Assa Abloy wary on some markets as savings lift second quarter profit
5ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About