Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FND CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) to the securities class action, Taylor v. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-02270-SCJ, pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Floor & Decor securities between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.  If you suffered significant losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 19, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff Deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/FND

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

FND@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by misrepresenting and concealing declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the Company’s asset quality and capital sufficiency,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding FND should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FND@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pNEC : A More Accurate, Low-Cost 39 GHz Beamforming Transceiver for 5G Communications
AQ
09:27pPolyExplore Announces DeepMap as a New Customer
BU
09:26pFACEBOOK : keeps three-yearly 'say on pay' vote, amid outside investor doubts
RE
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, June 5
AQ
09:20pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO meets top U.S. trade official as Mexico tariffs loom - sources
RE
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by GIOVANNI SHOP DI SIMON VIKTORIA from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Game electronic virz di bruno campassi from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : obtained Precautionary Order against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giuseppe, trading as "Universocartuccia"
PU
09:14pOREGON PACIFIC BANCORP : Commercial Relationship Manager (Eugene)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
5CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About