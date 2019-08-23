Log in
FOCUS BRANDS INC. DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Moe's Southwest Grill, Schlotsky's Deli and McAlister's Deli customers who made a purchase via a credit or debit card

08/23/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotsky’s Deli and/or McAlister’s Deli customers who made a purchase via credit or debit card at any location between April and July 2019.

Focus Brands Inc., the parent company of these restaurants, announced that hackers gained access to customer information at an unknown number of its stores.  The company advised customers that the data breach resulted in the theft of customer payment card information.

If you visited Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotsky’s Deli and/or McAlister’s Deli, it is possible that your name and credit card data were accessed and/or compromised.

You may fill out this form or call (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 to speak to an attorney regarding the data breach and your rights.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this potential action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this possible case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
