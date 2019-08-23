FOCUS BRANDS INC. DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Moe's Southwest Grill, Schlotsky's Deli and McAlister's Deli customers who made a purchase via a credit or debit card

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotsky’s Deli and/or McAlister’s Deli customers who made a purchase via credit or debit card at any location between April and July 2019.



Focus Brands Inc., the parent company of these restaurants, announced that hackers gained access to customer information at an unknown number of its stores. The company advised customers that the data breach resulted in the theft of customer payment card information.

If you visited Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotsky’s Deli and/or McAlister’s Deli, it is possible that your name and credit card data were accessed and/or compromised.

