Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FORESCOUT ALERT: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Forescout Investors of Important Class Action Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 12:16am EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) remind investors of the upcoming deadline in the class action lawsuit filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FSCT).  The Firm encourages shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 to contact the Firm to discuss the case and their options as class members and qualifications to serve as lead plaintiff.  The deadline to petition the court to act as a lead plaintiff is August 10, 2020.

The case, The Arbitrage Fund, et al. v. Forescout Technologies, Inc., et al., Case No.: 3:20-cv-03819, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of shareholders who purchased the Company’s common stock between February 6, 2020 and May 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit alleges that Forescout and certain of its executives failed to disclose material information during the Class Period relating to its planned merger, violating federal securities laws. 

On May 18, 2020, Forescout announced that it had received notice from its acquisition partner, Advent International Corporation, that Advent “would not be proceeding to consummate the acquisition of Forescout” pursuant to the parties’ merger agreement.  As a result of the disclosure, Forescout’s stock price plummeted, wiping out approximately $300 million in market capitalization.  The lawsuit alleges that Forescout failed to disclose during the Class Period, among other things, that the Company was not meeting its obligations under the merger agreement and that there was a material risk that the merger would not close.

If you purchased shares of Forescout during the Class Period and would like to discuss the case and your options as a class member and potential lead plaintiff, you may, without obligation or cost, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520, or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com, or Neil Rothstein via email at neil@barjolaw.com.  The Firm believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
http://www.barjolaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:41aWith contracts canceled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face another shakeout
RE
12:35aT MOBILE US : Mobile Prices Public Offering of 143,392,582 Shares of Common Sock in connecion wih SofBank's Moneizaion of A Porion of Is Shareholding in -Mobile
BU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aFORESCOUT ALERT : The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Forescout Investors of Important Class Action Deadline
GL
12:05aMIND MEDICINE MINDMED : MindMed Developing IP For Personalized Psychedelic Assisted Therapies
AQ
12:05aNetCents Technology Announces Daily Merchant Settlements
NE
12:05aECVV : Safebuy Service Aims To Promote Bilateral Economic And Trade Relationship Between China And Turkey
BU
12:02aWatchGuard Technologies Report Finds Two-Thirds of Malware is Encrypted, Invisible Without HTTPS Inspection
GL
12:01aThe Minerva Programme and Niche Technology Announce the Appointment of Chief Constable Carl Foulkes as the Minerva Programme Management Board Chairperson
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MINERVA S.A. : Exporters say China soy buyers want guarantee of coronavirus-free cargoes
2YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. : YOMA STRATEGIC : to Buy Telenor's 51% Stake in Wave Money
3WatchGuard Technologies Report Finds Two-Thirds of Malware is Encrypted, Invisible Without HTTPS Inspection
4STOREBRAND : STOREBRAND : Global investors demand to meet Brazil diplomats over deforestation
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group