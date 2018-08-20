Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FOREST CITY REALTY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. - FCEA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (“Forest City”) (NYSE: FCEA) to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Forest City will receive only $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fcea/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pINSIGHTS ON THE GROWTH OF RISK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET WITH TRENDS, ANALYSIS BY REGIONS, TYPE, APPLICATION, MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND TOP KEY PLAYERS &NDASH; FORECAST TO 2023 : This market research report on Risk Management Software Market studied by User Type (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), Industry Type (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others), Companies (PAN Software, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Resolver, Quantiva
AQ
02:11pAlamo City Engineering Services, Inc. Achieves the ForeScout “Triple Play”!
GL
02:10pDREAM HOMES & DEVELOPMENT CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:09pFUSE Participants Draw on Rich Orion Data to Fuel New Integrations
BU
02:08pAUTOMOBILE MUFFLER MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 8.7% BY 2024, FOCUSING ON TOP KEY PLAYERS - FAURECIA S.A, TENNECO, EBERSPACHER GROUP, BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG : Infinium Global Research added Latest Research Report titled “Automobile Muffler Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Product Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its Large Report database.
AQ
02:08pRAIL LOGISTICS - WORLDWIDE MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECASTS 2018-2022 FEATURING KEY VENDORS : Canadian National Railway, CSX, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and United Parcel Service - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:08pTHE GLOBAL CONDUCTIVE SILICONE MARKET - FORECAST TO 2022 : China National Bluestar, DowDuPont, KCC Corp, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical, and Wacker Chemie Dominate the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:07pCBRE : Appoints Chris Connelly Global President For Asset Services And Investor Leasing Business Lines
PU
02:07pAUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET IS TRENDING WITH CAGR OF 3.1% BY 2023, KEY PLAYERS- CHROMA ATE, LTX-CREDENCE CORPORATION, AEMULUS HOLDINGS BHD, TESEC CORPORATION : The Infinium Global Research has announced the addition of the “Automated Test Equipment Market to 2023 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Product” to its research database.
AQ
02:07pGlobal Corporate Wellness Market Outlook to 2022 - Bupa, ComPsych, EXOS, Provant Health, and Sodexo are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.