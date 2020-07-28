(note c)
China Fortune Financial Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 290)
Website: http://www.290.com.hk
FORM OF PROXY
FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY,
27 AUGUST 2020 AT 11:30 A.M. (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)
I/We(note a)
of
being the holder(s) of(note b)ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital
of China Fortune Financial Group Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") or
of
to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at 43rd Floor, COSCO Tower, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 11:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions (the "Resolutions") set out in the notice (the "Notice of EGM") convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 29 July 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
|
FOR(note d)
|
AGAINST(note d)
|
1.
|
|
To approve the Supplemental Loan Agreement and all the transactions contemplated thereunder and to
|
|
|
|
|
authorise any Directors to do such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents and
|
|
|
|
|
to take such steps as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to
|
|
|
|
|
or in connection with the Supplemental Loan Agreement and any transactions contemplated thereunder.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
To approve the Amendment Deed and the grant of the Specific Mandate, and to authorise any Directors
|
|
|
|
|
to do such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents and to take such steps as they
|
|
|
|
|
may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the CB
|
|
|
|
|
Extension contemplated under the Amendment Deed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dated the
|
|
day of
|
|
2020
|
Shareholder's signature(note g)
|
|
Notes:
-
Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. All names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please delete the words "the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting" and insert the name and address of the person appointed proxy in the space provided.
-
Important: If you wish to vote for the resolution, please indicate with an "✓" in the box marked "FOR". If you wish to vote against the resolution, please indicate with an "✓" in the box marked "AGAINST". Failure to mark either box in the manner as aforesaid will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting and/or at any adjournment thereof other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
-
The full text of the Resolutions are set out in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 29 July 2020.
-
In the case of a joint registered holders of any share, this form of proxy may be signed by any joint registered holder, but if more than one joint registered holder is present at the Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint registered holders whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
-
The form of proxy must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, must be either executed under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the above Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
-
A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the relevant meeting in person to represent you.
-
Any alteration made to this form should be initialled by the person who signs on it.
Disclaimer
China Fortune Financial Group Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:10:10 UTC