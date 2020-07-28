(note c)

China Fortune Financial Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 290)

Website: http://www.290.com.hk

FORM OF PROXY

FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY,

27 AUGUST 2020 AT 11:30 A.M. (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We(note a)

of

being the holder(s) of(note b)ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital

of China Fortune Financial Group Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") or

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at 43rd Floor, COSCO Tower, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 11:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions (the "Resolutions") set out in the notice (the "Notice of EGM") convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 29 July 2020.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR(note d) AGAINST(note d) 1. To approve the Supplemental Loan Agreement and all the transactions contemplated thereunder and to authorise any Directors to do such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents and to take such steps as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the Supplemental Loan Agreement and any transactions contemplated thereunder. 2. To approve the Amendment Deed and the grant of the Specific Mandate, and to authorise any Directors to do such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents and to take such steps as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the CB Extension contemplated under the Amendment Deed. Dated the day of 2020 Shareholder's signature(note g)

Notes: