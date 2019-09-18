CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國優通控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6168)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT ROOM 2404 24/F, GREAT EAGLE CENTRE, 23 HARBOUR ROAD, WANCHAI, HONG KONG ON 8 OCTOBER 2019 (TUESDAY)

AT 10:30 A.M. OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We (Note 1)

of

Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or

of

as my/our proxy to attend at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at Room 2404 24/F, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 8 October 2019 (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting, and vote for me/us and in my/our names in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things (including, without limitation, signing, executing (under hand or under seal), perfecting and delivery of all agreements, documents and instruments) which are in his opinion necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement or to give effect to the issue of the 2018 Consideration Shares and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith and to agree to and make such variation, amendment and waiver of any of the matters relating thereto or in connection therewith.

the directors of the Company or a committee thereof be and is hereby specifically authorized to allot and issue the 2018 Consideration Shares in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement; and

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, please strike out " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING " here inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. You may appoint one or more proxies to attend the Meeting. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL

ACT AS PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all of the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her/its votes at his/her/its discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

Any member of the Company ("Member") entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person (who must be an individual) as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it and a proxy so appointed shall have the same right as the Member to speak at the Meeting. On a poll, votes may be given either personally or by proxy. A proxy need not be a Member. A Member may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

To be valid, this form of proxy together with a power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof).

Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it was solely entitled thereto but if more than one of such joint registered holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined reference to the order in which the names of the joint registered holders stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.