BGMC International Limited

璋 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1693)

FORM OF PROXY

FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT

HORIZON 2, LEVEL R @ SKY PARK ONE CITY, JALAN USJ 25/1, 47650 SUBANG JAYA, SELANGOR DARUL EHSAN, MALAYSIA ON TUESDAY, 31 MARCH 2020 AT 9:00 A.M.

OR AT THE ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We, (Name) (Note 1) (Note 1) of (Address) being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) ordinary shares of

HK$0.01 each in the capital of BGMC International Limited (the "Company" and the "Shares", respectively), HEREBY

APPOINT (Name) of (Address) or

failing him/her, the CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 3) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "2020 AGM") to be held at Horizon 2, Level R @ Sky Park One City, Jalan USJ 25/1, 47650 Subang Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and at the

adjournment thereof on any resolution or motion which will be proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (Note 4) in respect of the under-mentioned resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS* FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4) 1. To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and independent auditors of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2019. 2. (a) To re-elect Dato' Mohd Arifin bin Mohd Arif as an executive director of the Company; (b) To re-elect Dato' Teh Kok Lee as an executive director of the Company; and (c) To re-elect Tan Sri Dato' Seri Kong Cho Ha as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 3. To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") for the year ending 30 September 2020. 4. To re-appoint Deloitte PLT as the independent auditors of the Company and authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. 5. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares. 6. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares. 7. Conditional upon the passing of resolutions no. 5 and 6 set out in the notice convening the 2020 AGM (the "Notice"), to extend the general mandate granted by resolution no. 5 by adding thereto the number of the issued Shares repurchased pursuant to the general mandate granted by resolution no. 6.