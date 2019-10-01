FORMA Therapeutics to Present Data for FASN Inhibitor FT-4101 at The Liver Meeting® 2019

FORMA Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that new data related to FT-4101, its novel, small molecule fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, in clinical development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will be presented at The Liver Meeting® 2019, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) taking place November 8-12, 2019 in Boston, MA.

“Inhibition of fatty acid synthase (FASN) with FT-4101 reduces hepatic de novo lipogenesis (DNL) in healthy adult subjects” (#2151) will be presented in a poster session in Hall B of the Hynes Convention Center at the following times:

Friday, November 8: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm; Presenters Available: 12:30 – 1:30pm

Saturday, November 9: 2:00 pm–7:00 pm; Presenters Available: 5:15 – 6:15pm

Sunday, November 10: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm; Presenters Available: 12:30 – 1:30pm

Monday, November 11: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm; Presenters Available: 12:30 – 1:30pm

The full abstract can now be accessed through the AASLD website, https://aasld.org/education/learn-person/liver-meeting/abstracts

About FT-4101

FT-4101 is a potent, selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of fatty acid synthase (FASN) expected to reduce the rate of new fat production or de novo lipogenesis, thereby systemically affecting lipid accumulation in the liver and potentially mitigating the cellular damage, inflammation, and fibrosis that characterizes the pathology of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is estimated that 3-12% of adults in the United States have NASH. A clinical study evaluating FT-4101 in adult subjects with NASH is ongoing.

FORMA is also evaluating a pre-clinical, next generation, liver-targeted potent inhibitor of FASN, FT-8225, expected to have unique distribution.

About FORMA

FORMA Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative medicines that will make a difference for patients in need. A fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, FORMA’s validated, proprietary R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create differentiated drug candidates with best-in-class or first-in-class potential. FORMA has delivered high-value clinical candidates to its partners and generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs, ranging from pre-clinical to pivotal-stage, with the potential to provide profound patient benefit in hematologic, oncologic, and metabolic indications. For more information, please visit the company website at www.formatherapeutics.com.

