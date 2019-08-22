FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® Name Holiday Retirement to 2019 Best Workplaces for Aging Services List

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Retirement is proud to announce its inclusion in FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Aging Services list for a second consecutive year. Rankings are based on anonymous survey feedback from 223,183 employees in the aging services industry, with FORTUNE honoring the 50 top-performing organizations.



Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, takes into consideration more than 60 elements of employee job experiences. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about trust in their employer and experiences reaching their full potential at an organization. The remaining 15 percent encompasses daily experiences of innovation for all employees, company values, effectiveness of leaders and consistency in experience.



“Associate engagement drives better business results, and we know that highly engaged associates help older people live better. Our people are making the difference,” said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement CEO. “Receiving recognition from FORTUNE and Great Place to Work demonstrates Holiday’s commitment to providing exceptional places for associates to work and communities for residents to live and thrive.”

“This organization is focused on developing talent and providing the best resources for their people,” said one associate in anonymous Great Place to Work survey feedback. “Learning on the job, formal programs, benefits, anniversary awards – we are all encouraged to share ideas, respectfully and openly share concerns, and look for creative ways to solve problems. If you want to do more, learn more, grow more, there are vast opportunities.”

Another associate added: “You feel a large sense of pride working here. Not just as an individual, but as a group. You see in the faces of the residents the difference that you make in their lives every day.”

To be considered for 2019 Best Workplaces in Aging Services, companies had to be certified by Great Place to Work. Holiday achieved certification from the Great Place to Work Institute® earlier this year, an honor also extended to 233 – 90 percent – of its independent senior living communities.

For additional information about the 2019 Best Workplaces for Aging Services award, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/aging-services.

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Holiday invented the concept of independent senior living in 1971 and is the largest provider in North America today, with 259 retirement communities and more than 30,000 residents throughout the U.S. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call 800-322-0999, visit www.holidaytouch.com or follow the brand on Facebook @HolidayRetirement.

About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 223,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and Activated Insights (activatedinsights.com) is their senior care division. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dd46314-48c5-4b1d-b14a-e36c5ba5f667

