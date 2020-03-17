FOURTH RANGE MARKET: THE PARTNERSHIP WITH NADDEO

The partnership between CFT Group and Naddeo Technologies S.r.l ('Naddeo') allows the commercialization and distribution of a complete range of machineries and/or plants for the processing of fresh products for end-users (so-called 'fourth range market').

Naddeo Technologies, an Italian player with over thirty years of history in the vegetable processing sector, designs and manufactures innovative and customized solutions for producers operating in the fresh vegetables sector. Naddeo's portfolio includes a wide range of machinery and systems with high standards of hygiene, providing the best quality of the final product and its longer shelf-life.

This partnership allows CFT Group and Naddeo to work together in order to offer machines for the selection, chopping, washing and drying of fresh vegetables on the fourth range market. The agreement with Naddeo is integral part of CFT Group's strategy aimed to strengthen the competitive position of the Group in the market of processing of fresh products.

Alessandro Merusi, CEO of CFT Group, stated:

'The partnership with Naddeo is an important factor for CFT Group's development in the fresh vegetables market.

The end-users fourth range market is growing at a very interesting pace (+5.2% in 2017, +5.9% in 2018 and +3,1 in 2019 according to Nielsen Market researches); this type of products responds to the consumers' need to buy high quality, ready-to-eat fresh products. Being an industrial machinery provider, we pay close attention to the trends of the underlying markets since they anticipate the needs of our clients.

For such reason, we decided to invest in order to grow strongly in the market of fresh vegetables processing, which is part of the wider 'Product Treatment' category including complete solutions for fresh and pre-cooked vegetables as well as technologies for thermic treatment of packaged and non-packaged products.

The partnership with Naddeo is part of such framework and will allow us to join our expertise and technologies in order to strengthen our commercial presence in the market of vegetable producers specialized in the fresh products, in which we already have many references, in particular in the 'Sorting' division, thanks to our subsidiary Raytec Vision. Further synergies in the fourth range market will arise from both the 'cross selling' of processing plants for the production of soups, sauces, pre-cooked dishes and juices and the use of robotic technology applied to the fresh products, which, together with the most advanced vision systems, will allow a significant increase of automation level in industrial processes'.