Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FOX Bet : Launches in New Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:15am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Bet, a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership between FOX Sports and The Stars Group, has launched its real money wagering experience of the same name in New Jersey.

Fox Bet – Colin Cowherd (PRNewsfoto/FOX Bet)

FOX Bet is designed to immerse fans in New Jersey in the sports competition they love and give them the opportunity to legally and responsibily place real-money wagers on the outcome of a wide range of live sports and special events including football, baseball, hockey, motor sports, golf, tennis and soccer.

FOX Bet also offers access to FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats, alerts and odds updates as well as up-to-the-minute news, expert insight and hall-of-fame commentary from FOX Sports' all-star team of broadcasters and analysts.

Several FOX Sports on-air personalities are featured on FOX Bet, including FIRST THINGS FIRST analysts Cris Carter and Nick Wright; LOCK IT IN experts Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman, Clay Travis and host Rachel Bonnetta; host of THE HERD, Colin Cowherd, and FOX NFL KICKOFF host Charissa Thompson.

"If you're a sports fan in New Jersey, FOX Bet is a game changer," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of FOX Bet. "FOX Bet combines decades of expertise in content-rich programing and regulated online gaming to drive a superior, integrated and interactive live viewing experience for our customers found nowhere else in the United States."

MAKE THE CALL

The simple and intuitive FOX Bet app is now available for download on iOS and Android, and also available via internet and the award-winning PokerStars desktop client software. With FOX Bet, fans will find everything they need to make their opinion count in a safe and fun environment.

FOX Bet customers can also access exclusive promotions with hundreds of ways to win, including sign-up and deposit bonuses with no red tape, enhanced prices, top offers, Daily Bet Boosts and brand new Custom Bets.

To find out more, visit https://nj.foxbet.com/about/  

21+ T&Cs Apply. Must be located within NJ. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, Call 1-800-GAMBLER

NOTES TO EDITORS

Starting today, FOX Bet will replace BetStars in New Jersey alongside PokerStars and PokerStars Casino, which will remain available without change.

New Jersey: nj.foxbet.com 

General: www.foxbet.com 

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sports betting product developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG)(TSX: TSGI) and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX). The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programing, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators and analysts.

Contact: press@starsgroup.com

 

 

Fox Bet – Colin Cowherd (PRNewsfoto/FOX Bet)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-bet-launches-in-new-jersey-300910570.html

SOURCE FOX Bet


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aPan Global Resources Drilling Update
NE
09:30aBeroni Group Expands Into Strategic Relationship With Jinshui Science & Education Park In Zhengzhou, China
GL
09:30aRegarding resignation from the Board of “Linas Agro Group”, AB
GL
09:28aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09:28aTamino Minerals, Inc. has a Geologic Report on its Property soon to be NI 43-101 Report
GL
09:27aCIENA : to Webcast Financial Community Event on September 12, 2019
AQ
09:27aEP ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:27aGREAT BEAR RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - GBR
AQ
09:27aHOME FINANCIAL BANCORP : Announces Dividend
BU
09:26aK12 : Online School Year Gets Underway at iQ Academy Minnesota
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group