FOX News Digital : Surpasses CNN.com in Multi-Platform Total Views and Minutes for Month of May

FOX News Digital finished the month of May at number one in
multi-platform total views among its competitive set, delivering a 10
percent increase over May 2018 and beating CNN.com for the fourth month
in a row with 1.6 billion total views, according to Comscore. For the
eighth consecutive month, FOX News Digital continued to lead competitors
in multi-platform minutes totaling 4.1 billion total minutes, a 53
percent increase year-over-year, once again beating CNN.com (2.9
billion)*. FOX News Digital also experienced greater percentage growth
year-over-year versus CNN.com in total unique visitors (UVs), total
views and time spent.
Additionally, FOX News Digital delivered a multi-platform unique
audience of 102 million, a 16 percent increase versus May 2018, marking
the fifth consecutive month surpassing 100 million multi-platform unique
visitors. FOX News Digital also outperformed others in the competitive
space in the number of multi-platform unique visitors, including
NYTimes.com (89 million), WashingtonPost.com (85 million) and
NBCNews.com (72 million)*.
On social, FOX News was the most engaged brand in the news competitive
set for May, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter combined,
according to Socialbakers**. Marking its 57th consecutive
month in a row at number one in social engagement on Facebook, FOX News
was also up five percent in engagement from the month prior. On
Instagram, FOX News had its most engaging month of all time in May with
engagement up 21 percent since April 2019, marking its 37th
month in a row at number one in total interactions.
May also marks the sixth month that the FOX News Mobile app surpassed
the CNN Mobile app in unique visitors, securing 7.5 million compared to
CNN’s 6.6 million, according to Comscore***.
FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM*
MAY 2019
Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,581,000,000
(up 10 percent vs. May 2018)
CNN.com – 1,508,000,000 (down 7
percent vs. May 2018)
Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital –
4,095,000,000 (up 53 percent vs. May 2018)
CNN.com – 2,916,000,000
(up 8 percent vs. May 2018)
Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital –
101,587,000 (up 16 percent vs. May 2018)
CNN.com – 127,319,000 (up
1 percent vs. May 2018)
FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service
delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The
number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television
news channel for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2019 Suffolk
University poll, FOX News is the most trusted source for television news
or commentary in the country while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement
Brand Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable
news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among
Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the
top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly
90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely
notching the top ten programs in the genre.
*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform May 2019, Total Digital
Audience, Custom-Defined List including Fox News Digital Network,
CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com , WashingtonPost.com,
NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and
USAToday.com. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.
**Source: Socialbakers
**Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App
and CNN Mobile App], May 2019, U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005949/en/