FOX News Digital : Surpasses CNN.com in Multi-Platform Total Views and Minutes for Month of May

May Marks Fifth Month in a Row FOX News Digital Surpassed 100 Million Unique Visitors

FOX News Continues to be the Most Engaged Brand on Social Channels Across its News Competitive Set

FOX News Mobile App Beats CNN Mobile App for Sixth Consecutive Month in Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital finished the month of May at number one in multi-platform total views among its competitive set, delivering a 10 percent increase over May 2018 and beating CNN.com for the fourth month in a row with 1.6 billion total views, according to Comscore. For the eighth consecutive month, FOX News Digital continued to lead competitors in multi-platform minutes totaling 4.1 billion total minutes, a 53 percent increase year-over-year, once again beating CNN.com (2.9 billion)*. FOX News Digital also experienced greater percentage growth year-over-year versus CNN.com in total unique visitors (UVs), total views and time spent.

Additionally, FOX News Digital delivered a multi-platform unique audience of 102 million, a 16 percent increase versus May 2018, marking the fifth consecutive month surpassing 100 million multi-platform unique visitors. FOX News Digital also outperformed others in the competitive space in the number of multi-platform unique visitors, including NYTimes.com (89 million), WashingtonPost.com (85 million) and NBCNews.com (72 million)*.

On social, FOX News was the most engaged brand in the news competitive set for May, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter combined, according to Socialbakers**. Marking its 57th consecutive month in a row at number one in social engagement on Facebook, FOX News was also up five percent in engagement from the month prior. On Instagram, FOX News had its most engaging month of all time in May with engagement up 21 percent since April 2019, marking its 37th month in a row at number one in total interactions.

May also marks the sixth month that the FOX News Mobile app surpassed the CNN Mobile app in unique visitors, securing 7.5 million compared to CNN’s 6.6 million, according to Comscore***.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM*

MAY 2019

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,581,000,000 (up 10 percent vs. May 2018)

CNN.com – 1,508,000,000 (down 7 percent vs. May 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 4,095,000,000 (up 53 percent vs. May 2018)

CNN.com – 2,916,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. May 2018)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 101,587,000 (up 16 percent vs. May 2018)

CNN.com – 127,319,000 (up 1 percent vs. May 2018)

